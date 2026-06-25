Mirzapur: The Movie Teaser OUT; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Promise Bigger Bhaukaal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirzapur: The Movie teaser reveals September 2026 theatrical release.

New film expands universe, introducing an untold cinematic chapter.

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar return.

Gurmeet Singh directs; film releases in Hindi and Telugu.

The wait is over for fans of one of India's most talked-about crime dramas. The first teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie has officially been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse into the franchise's ambitious leap from streaming screens to cinema halls. Set for release on 4 September 2026, the film aims to take the beloved universe to an even larger scale while continuing the story that first captivated viewers in 2018.

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A New Big-Screen Chapter Begins

For the first time, the world of Mirzapur is heading to theatres. While staying connected to the timeline established in the debut season, the upcoming film introduces an untold chapter designed specifically for the cinematic experience.

Known for its intense drama, powerful characters and high-stakes storytelling, the franchise now expands its scope beyond the digital space, promising a grander presentation for audiences on the big screen.

Familiar Faces Return To The World Of Mirzapur

The newly released teaser reunites viewers with some of the franchise's most recognisable characters. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu return to the world that made them household names.

Adding an interesting twist, Jitendra Kumar takes on the role of Bablu Pandit, reviving the much-loved character for audiences. The film also welcomes Ravi Kishan, whose arrival introduces a fresh dynamic to the expanding universe.

The story's canvas stretches beyond Purvanchal, reaching the deserts of Rajasthan and broadening the scale of the saga as it moves into theatres across multiple regions.

Ensemble Cast Expands The Saga

The film brings together a large ensemble featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan.

Together, the cast will bring to life a previously unseen chapter from the world of Mirzapur, further deepening the franchise's narrative.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie Drops New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release

Release Date And Production Details

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. The project is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The highly anticipated crime drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on 4 September 2026 and will be available in both Hindi and Telugu, taking the franchise's signature "bhaukaal" to an even wider audience.