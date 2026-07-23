Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monalisa Bhosle received police protection from Kerala High Court.

Protection follows threats after her interfaith marriage.

Husband faces POCSO charges; Monalisa disputes her age.

Viral Kumbh Mela girl, Monalisa Bhosle, has been granted police protection by the Kerala High Court after alleging that her life is under threat. The order comes months after her interfaith marriage to actor Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala. Monalisa had claimed that unknown individuals were following her and sharing her live location, leading her to seek security.

Monalisa Bhosle Gets Police Protection

The Kerala High Court directed the police to provide protection to Monalisa until the next hearing in the case, scheduled for July 28.

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The order came after the court had earlier observed that she was free to approach the police directly for protection. Acting on that observation, Monalisa submitted an application to the Ernakulam Central Police on Sunday, stating that she was currently living in Ernakulam and feared for her safety.

Monalisa Bhosle And Farman Khan Marriage

Monalisa and Farman Khan tied the knot on March 11 in an interfaith ceremony at the Nayanar Temple in Arumanoor, near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The wedding took place in the presence of local leaders and under police security.

Following the marriage, the couple faced allegations related to “love jihad” and claims that Monalisa was a minor. They later addressed these allegations during a press conference, where the couple showed documents to prove she is not a minor. However, an inquiry by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) concluded otherwise.

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In May, Monalisa approached the Indore High Court and filed a petition. She claimed that official records had incorrectly listed her year of birth as 2009, asserting that her actual date of birth is January 1, 2008.

It may be noted that after the NCST inquiry deemed Monalisa a minor, an FIR was registered against Farman Khan under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Maheshwar Police Station in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district. According to the investigation, Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009, a finding she has challenged in court.

Who Is Monalisa Bhosle?

Monalisa Bhosle shot to fame during Mahakumbh 2025 after videos of her selling garlands went viral. Her striking eyes and smile earned her the nickname “Viral Kumbh Mela Girl”.

Following her sudden fame, Monalisa was offered a film and began shooting for it. However, the project failed to materialise after she and filmmaker Sanoj Mishra publicly levelled allegations against each other.