HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema‘Absolute Insult To Cinema’: Internet Erupts After Google Gemini Logo Appears In Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer

Online outrage erupts after viewers spot Google Gemini logo in Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan trailer, sparking intense debate over AI use in cinema.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

What was meant to be a triumphant promotional moment for Thalapathy Vijay’s highly awaited film Jana Nayagan has unexpectedly transformed into one of the internet’s most talked-about controversies. Within hours of the trailer’s release, viewers zeroed in on a brief visual detail that sent social media into a frenzy, the apparent appearance of the Google Gemini logo embedded within a scene.

The unexpected discovery has ignited an intense online debate, with fans questioning the film’s production choices, particularly given its massive scale and cultural importance as Vijay’s final cinematic outing.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Trailer Ignites Massive Fan Celebrations Ahead Of Pongal Release

Online Backlash Over Alleged AI Use

The controversy began when sharp-eyed viewers noticed a fleeting frame appearing immediately after a scene showing a character cocking a shotgun. In that moment, the Google Gemini watermark was reportedly visible. Though the logo no longer appears in the updated trailer, recordings of the original cut quickly spread across platforms, triggering widespread criticism.

One user detailed the situation in a viral post, writing, “When ₹400-crore hype meets rookie mistake… The internet just ERUPTED after fans spotted a Google Gemini logo watermark in the trailer of Vijay's #JanaNayagan, and people are calling it ‘an absolute insult' to cinema! One frame in the trailer showed the Gemini logo (yes, Google's AI logo), and trolls haven't let up since.”

The same user later added, “Trailer now seems to have been updated to remove it, but the chaos already went viral. Is AI in trailers genius or just embarrassing?”

Another person shared a screenshot and commented, “They didn't even hesitate to remove the Gemini logo.”

Debate Grows As Fans Question Filmmaking

As screenshots circulated, the discussion quickly evolved beyond a simple visual oversight. Many questioned whether AI tools were used during editing or effects creation, especially surprising given the film’s reported ₹400-crore budget, one of the largest in Tamil cinema this year.

Some viewers argued that the presence of a major tech brand’s logo felt out of place in a mass-market political action film. Others suggested it might have been an unintentional placeholder left behind during post-production. A few fans, however, downplayed the issue as a harmless blink-and-miss detail.

Amid the backlash, the trailer was reportedly updated by the following morning, removing the logo, though the conversation had already gained unstoppable momentum.

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay South Cinema ENtertainment News Google Gemini Jana Nayagan
