Kavya Maran Net Worth: Inside SRH Owner's Fortune Amid Wedding Buzz With Anirudh Ravichander

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Marriage speculation remains unverified; Maran influential in business, sports.

Kavya Maran, the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is once again in the spotlight after fresh reports suggested she could be set to marry acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The rumours, which have surfaced several times in the past, have regained momentum following comments made by actor YG Mahendran during a recent television interview.

Speaking to KPTV, Mahendran claimed that, according to the information he had received, Anirudh’s marriage to Kavya Maran was “almost final”. He praised the composer, describing him as a grounded individual, and congratulated him on what he called a significant milestone.

No Official Confirmation Yet On Wedding

Mahendran also spoke highly of Kavya, saying she was far from an ordinary businesswoman. He credited her success in managing one of the Indian Premier League’s biggest franchises to the entrepreneurial values she inherited from her father and remarked that she and Anirudh would make an excellent pair. He even suggested the two could collaborate in the music business in the future.

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Despite the growing buzz, neither Kavya Maran nor Anirudh Ravichander has made any public statement confirming the reports. As things stand, the wedding speculation remains unverified.

Who Is Kavya Maran?

Born on 6 August 1992 in Chennai, Kavya Maran is the only daughter of media tycoon Kalanithi Maran, Chairman of the Sun Group. She completed her schooling in Chennai before graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Stella Maris College. She later pursued an MBA at the Leonard N Stern School of Business, part of New York University.

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Although she prefers to stay away from the limelight, Kavya has become one of the most recognisable faces of the IPL. She regularly represents Sunrisers Hyderabad at player auctions and matches and has played a key role in the franchise's operations over the years.

Beyond cricket, Kavya also holds senior responsibilities within the Sun Group. She serves as the Executive Director of the media conglomerate and heads Sun NXT, the company's OTT streaming platform.

According to IMDb, Kavya Maran's estimated net worth exceeds Rs 400 crore. Meanwhile, her father, Kalanithi Maran, has an estimated fortune of around Rs 26,000 crore, with Forbes listing him among the world's wealthiest billionaires.

The Hurun India Most Valuable Sports Teams Report 2026 values Sunrisers Hyderabad at approximately Rs 18,000 crore, highlighting the scale of the franchise under her leadership.

Kavya is also known for her impressive collection of luxury vehicles, which reportedly includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom valued at around Rs 10 crore, along with a BMW 760Li and a Bentley Bentayga.

While wedding rumours continue to dominate online conversations, Kavya Maran remains best known for her growing influence in Indian sport and business, with her leadership at SRH and the Sun Group cementing her position as one of the country's most prominent young corporate figures.