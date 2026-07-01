Kangana Ranaut Wraps Queen 2 Shoot, Shares Big Update On Instagram Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut completed filming for

Film now in post-production; release date remains unknown.

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Anticipation grows for

After the underwhelming box office performance of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is back in the spotlight with a major update on her next film. The actor has officially completed shooting for Queen 2, the sequel to her much-loved 2014 hit Queen. The development has sparked excitement among fans eager to see her return as Rani Mehra. Kangana shared the update on social media, confirming that filming has wrapped and the project has now entered post-production. While the release date remains under wraps, anticipation around the sequel is steadily growing among cinema lovers.

Queen 2 Shoot Wrap

Kangana Ranaut shared the update through her Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse of the wrap-up celebrations with the cast and crew. The photo showed the actor posing with the team after completing the shoot. She captioned the post, “And its a wrap. Waoo, what a wonderful experience.” With filming now complete, Queen 2 has officially moved into post-production. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

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Queen Legacy

Released in 2014, Queen became one of the most loved films of Kangana Ranaut’s career. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film struck a strong chord with audiences because of its refreshing story and emotional depth. Kangana played Rani Mehra, a sheltered young woman from Delhi whose life changes dramatically after her fiancé, played by Rajkummar Rao, calls off their wedding. Instead of giving up, Rani chooses to go on her honeymoon alone.

Her solo trip across Europe transforms her life, helping her discover confidence, independence and self-worth. The film was backed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena.

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Box Office & Awards

Made on a modest budget of around Rs 20–23 crore, Queen emerged as one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2014. Despite a slow start at the box office, the film gained strong momentum through positive word of mouth. It went on to collect nearly Rs 61 crore in India and around Rs 97 crore worldwide. The film also earned widespread critical acclaim. Kangana Ranaut’s performance received exceptional praise, and the movie went on to win several major honours, including National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Actress.

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With Queen 2 now entering its next phase, all eyes are on whether the sequel can recreate the magic of the original. Fans will now be waiting for the makers to unveil the first official look and release date.