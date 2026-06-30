Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dia Mirza comes from Hindu, Christian, and Muslim family background.

She identifies with no religion, emphasizing humanity above identity.

Mirza questioned religion's role in Indian citizenship previously.

Her upcoming film

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has often made headlines for both her acclaimed performances and her personal life. While many know about her successful film career and her two marriages, fewer are aware of her views on religion and her family background. As the actress gears up for the release of Ikka, here's a closer look at what Dia Mirza has revealed about her faith.

Dia Mirza has spent over two decades in Hindi cinema and has been part of several memorable films. She will next be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in the upcoming film Ikka, which is set to premiere on Netflix.

Dia Mirza's Family Background

Dia Mirza is 44 years old and was born on December 9, 1981 in Hyderabad. She comes from a family with parents belonging to different religions.

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Her mother, Deepa Mirza, is Hindu, while her biological father, Frank Handrich, was a German Christian. Her parents separated during her childhood.

Following the separation, Dia's mother married Ahmed Mirza from Hyderabad. After the marriage, Dia adopted her stepfather's surname and continues to use it professionally.

Which Religion Does Dia Mirza Follow?

Despite having a Hindu mother, a Christian biological father and a Muslim stepfather, Dia Mirza has said that she does not identify with any religion. Instead, she believes in humanity above religious identity.

In 2019, while commenting on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and questions surrounding citizenship, Dia shared her views in a post on X.

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She wrote: "My mother is Hindu, my biological father was Christian, and my second father (stepfather) is Muslim. I have never filled in the religion column on any official document. I leave it blank. Will religion decide whether I am Indian? I hope not."

Dia Mirza's Career and Upcoming Film

Over the years, Dia Mirza has appeared in several popular Hindi films, including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Deewaanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Dum, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju.

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She will next be seen in Ikka, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 10.