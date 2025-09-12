The ongoing legal dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate continues to stir headlines, with actor Karisma Kapoor’s lawyer making it clear that the actor is not seeking any personal gain. Instead, the litigation is aimed solely at ensuring her children, Kiaan and Samaira, receive their rightful inheritance.

Appearing on Republic TV, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma and her two children, strongly refuted Priya Sachdev’s recent claim that the children were allotted ₹1900 crore. He criticised the figure and questioned why no will has been formally presented in court.

“If the estate is ₹30,000 crore and they are only getting ₹1900 crore… actually, there are only five class one heirs – mother, 3 children and Priya – why is she not disclosing a will, if it’s genuine. The children are not getting whatever they are getting at the mercy of Mrs Kapur. These are assets of Sunjay Kapur; nobody is doing us a favour. Is Priya Sachdev going to forsake the remaining ₹28,000 crore that goes to her, what kind of a rubbish is this? We are trying to fight for the children’s rightful inheritance.”

Trust Deed and Undisclosed Will at the Centre of Dispute

Jethmalani reiterated that Karisma Kapoor has no intention of claiming any share in the massive fortune and that her involvement in the case is purely for the benefit of her children. He highlighted that Sunjay Kapur had set up a trust deed that covered both his Indian and overseas assets, but the will referenced by Priya has neither been probated nor disclosed in any legal capacity.

“Karisma Kapoor doesn’t want anything for herself, the entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed… and by and large his assets abroad, for which there was a will, which was never disclosed and neither has been a subject matter of probate, nor is it registered.”

Priya Controls Estate, Children Have ‘No Access’ to Promised ₹1900 Crore

Earlier this week, Priya Sachdev’s legal team told the Delhi High Court that Sunjay’s children were not left out of the will and were to receive ₹1900 crore. However, Jethmalani argued that the children have no access to that sum, as Priya currently exercises full control over the estate.

In a parallel move, Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur has also filed a suit against Priya, challenging the handling of her son’s assets after his death. The Delhi High Court has since directed Priya to provide a comprehensive disclosure of all movable and immovable assets held by her late husband. The next hearing is scheduled for October 9.