Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Not Pregnant, Actor’s Team Blames ‘Bad Camera Angle’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral gym video of Kareena sparked third pregnancy speculation.

Her team denied pregnancy, attributing bump to bad camera angle.

Reportedly, 'pasta, pizza, vacation' also caused the visual effect.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted stepping out of the gym after an intense workout session, and videos of what appeared to be her “baby bump” quickly went viral on social media. The videos gave birth to speculations that the actor could be pregnant with her third child with Saif Ali Khan.

However, Kareena’s team has now clarified that she is not expecting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Not Pregnant

According to HT City, Kareena is not pregnant, and what appeared to be a baby bump in the viral video was simply the result of a “bad camera angle”. “Kareena is not pregnant. This is not true,” her team was quoted as saying by the outlet.

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Another source told HT City, “It’s just pasta, pizza, vacation and a bad camera angle.”

Viral Video That Started It All

The speculation began after a video of Kareena leaving the gym went viral. The actor was seen wearing sunglasses and carrying a tumbler as she made her way to her car. At one point, her assistant was seen holding an umbrella for her, which some social media users interpreted as an attempt to block the paparazzi’s view.

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This further fuelled speculation about her pregnancy, although her team has now dismissed the rumours.

Kareena Kapoor pregnant again? pic.twitter.com/1nYM3hSWDM — Sharanya Shettyy (@Sharanyashettyy) August 21, 2026

Kareena and Saif recently returned from a beach holiday with their children, where they celebrated Saif’s 56th birthday on August 16.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012, in an intimate registry ceremony at Saif’s Bandra residence, followed by a grand reception. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.