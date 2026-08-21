Sowcar Janaki Dies At 94 After Hospitalisation In Chennai, Tributes Pour In

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki hospitalized August 19 for health decline.

Veteran actress Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away on August 21.

Her remains placed for public tribute; industry colleagues expressed condolences.

South Indian film veteran Sowcar Janaki died on August 21 at age 94, following hospitalisation after her health declined due to age-related issues. The confirmation came from Nassar, president of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam).

Sowcar Janaki Passes Away

Nassar, in a statement, said that her remains would be kept for public tribute at Centoph Road, Teynampet, starting at 5 PM. She passed away at 1:59 PM on Friday. “Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away. Her mortal remains will be placed at Centoph Road, Teynampet, from 5 PM,” read his statement.

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Sowcar Janaki Death: Tributes Pour In

Following the news of her demise, tributes have poured in on social media. Radhikaa Sarathkumar wrote, “Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sowcar Janaki amma. A strong and independent, strong willed path breaker. Had the opportunity to know and work with her, a close friend of my dad, they had great admiration for each other. RIP legend.”

Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of #sowcarjanaki amma. A strong and independent,strong willed path breaker.Had the opportunity to know and work with her, a close friend of my dad #mrradha, they had great admiration for each https://t.co/ihHRVPAYX3 legend. pic.twitter.com/AGIoBOoGVh — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) August 21, 2026

Actor Kayal Devaraj also posted, writing, “RIP Sowcar Janaki Mada. August 21. Popular actress Sowcar Janaki, 94, passed away today due to health complications.”



Actor Was Hospitalised In Chennai

Two days earlier, on August 19, actor Kayal Devaraj had alerted fans through social media that the actress had been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai’s Alwarpet area for treatment, noting she was receiving intensive care at the time.

Devaraj also shared that association leadership had checked in on her personally - Nassar, along with fellow actors Soundararaja and Hemachandran, visited the hospital on behalf of the Nadigar Sangam to inquire about her condition.

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