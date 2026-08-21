Is Kareena Kapoor Pregnant Again? Internet Speculates After She’s Spotted Outside Gym

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor's gym exit sparked fresh pregnancy speculation.

Fans noted a perceived bump in a now-viral video.

Neither Kareena nor Saif has confirmed these pregnancy rumors.

The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted leaving the gym with her security, and it has started fresh speculation that she could be pregnant with Saif Ali Khan’s third child. The rumours began after fans noticed what appeared to be a slight baby bump.

Is Kareena Kapoor Pregnant Again?

In the now-viral video, Kareena can be seen stepping out of the gym wearing sunglasses and carrying a tumbler, while her assistant holds an umbrella for her. At one point, he appears to shield her midsection as she makes her way to her car.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan's Body Double Suffers Heart Attack, Actor To Shoot SVC63 Action Scenes Himself

Kareena Kapoor pregnant again? pic.twitter.com/1nYM3hSWDM — Sharanya Shettyy (@Sharanyashettyy) August 21, 2026

“Kareena Kapoor pregnant?” asked one fan.

Another stated, “Is she pregnant again?”

However, neither Kareena nor Saif has confirmed any pregnancy news.

Kareena Kapoor And saif Alia khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in an intimate registry ceremony held at Saif’s Bandra residence, which was followed by a lavish reception. They married after dating for five years, having first crossed paths while filming Tashan.

ALSO READ| Arjun Bijlani Car Accident: Actor Was Returning After Promoting His Upcoming Netflix Show

For the ceremony, Kareena donned a family heirloom gharara handed down by her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, before switching into a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the reception. Saif’s wedding attire was an achkan designed by Raghavendra Rathore.

According to marriage registrar Surekha Ramesh, as reported by the Press Trust of India, the wedding was legally registered with three witnesses present: Kareena’s parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, along with Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore.

Together, Saif and Kareena have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

This is Saif's second marriage - his first was to actress Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.