Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of Alia Bhatt's latest release, Alpha, following criticism on social media despite the film's encouraging box office opening. Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Johar praised the audience for turning up in theatres and said their response mattered far more than online negativity. He also applauded Bhatt's star power and Yash Raj Films' commitment to delivering large-scale theatrical entertainers. Released on July 3, Alpha has registered a solid opening at the box office, while continuing to spark conversations among critics, audiences, and industry observers across the country.

Karan Johar Praises Alpha

Backing the film's opening, Karan Johar said the performance of Alpha proved that cinema lovers were not influenced by online criticism. He wrote, "When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things; the audience is way above online negativity, and they are the true warriors (sic)." Johar also appreciated Yash Raj Films for continuing to invest in theatrical spectacles at a time when attracting audiences to cinemas remains difficult.

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Karan Johar On Alia Bhatt

The filmmaker went on to praise Alia Bhatt's contribution to the film, highlighting both her popularity and acting ability. He wrote, "The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable, and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! (sic)" Johar concluded his message by encouraging audiences to support cinemas instead of getting caught up in social media debates.

"Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch Alpha and stop doom-scrolling!! (sic)" He added.

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Alpha Opening Collection

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Dia Mirza, and features Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 16.10 crore worldwide on its opening day. It earned Rs 9.25 crore nett in India, with an India gross of Rs 11.10 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 5 crore. The opening surpassed the first-day collections of Raazi and Jigra, matched Crew, and became the third-highest opening for a woman-led Bollywood film in India, behind Veere Di Wedding and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also sold around 2.24 lakh tickets on its opening day.

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While opinions on Alpha remain divided, its opening-day numbers suggest audiences are still willing to turn up for big-screen entertainers. With positive word of mouth likely to shape its weekend performance, all eyes are now on the film's box office journey.