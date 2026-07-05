Karan Johar supported Alpha to praise its solid box office opening despite online criticism. He highlighted Alia Bhatt's star power and Yash Raj Films' commitment to large-scale theatrical entertainers.
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Karan Johar Backs Alpha As Netizens Claim Empty Theatres, Calls Alia Bhatt's Talent 'Undebatable'
Karan Johar defended Alia Bhatt's Alpha against online criticism, praising its strong opening and her star power. The filmmaker urged audiences to celebrate cinema instead of negativity as the YRF Spy Universe film posted an encouraging opening-day box office collection.
- Filmmaker Karan Johar supported Alpha following its box office opening.
- He stated audience response trumps online negativity, applauding Alia's stardom.
- Alpha earned ₹16.10 crore worldwide, ₹9.25 crore nett in India.
- Film became third-highest opening for a woman-led Indian film.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Karan Johar support the film Alpha?
What were Alpha's opening day box office collections?
Alpha collected Rs 16.10 crore worldwide on its opening day. It earned Rs 9.25 crore nett in India.
How did Karan Johar view online negativity regarding Alpha?
Johar stated that audience response and footfalls in theatres mattered more than online negativity. He believed the film's success proved audiences are above such criticism.
Who directed and starred in the film Alpha?
Alpha was directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, and Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance.
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