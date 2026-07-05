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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Johar Backs Alpha As Netizens Claim Empty Theatres, Calls Alia Bhatt's Talent 'Undebatable'

Karan Johar Backs Alpha As Netizens Claim Empty Theatres, Calls Alia Bhatt's Talent 'Undebatable'

Karan Johar defended Alia Bhatt's Alpha against online criticism, praising its strong opening and her star power. The filmmaker urged audiences to celebrate cinema instead of negativity as the YRF Spy Universe film posted an encouraging opening-day box office collection.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Karan Johar supported Alpha following its box office opening.
  • He stated audience response trumps online negativity, applauding Alia's stardom.
  • Alpha earned ₹16.10 crore worldwide, ₹9.25 crore nett in India.
  • Film became third-highest opening for a woman-led Indian film.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of Alia Bhatt's latest release, Alpha, following criticism on social media despite the film's encouraging box office opening. Sharing a note on Instagram Stories, Johar praised the audience for turning up in theatres and said their response mattered far more than online negativity. He also applauded Bhatt's star power and Yash Raj Films' commitment to delivering large-scale theatrical entertainers. Released on July 3, Alpha has registered a solid opening at the box office, while continuing to spark conversations among critics, audiences, and industry observers across the country.

Karan Johar Praises Alpha

Backing the film's opening, Karan Johar said the performance of Alpha proved that cinema lovers were not influenced by online criticism. He wrote, "When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things; the audience is way above online negativity, and they are the true warriors (sic)." Johar also appreciated Yash Raj Films for continuing to invest in theatrical spectacles at a time when attracting audiences to cinemas remains difficult.

 

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Karan Johar On Alia Bhatt

The filmmaker went on to praise Alia Bhatt's contribution to the film, highlighting both her popularity and acting ability. He wrote, "The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable, and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! (sic)" Johar concluded his message by encouraging audiences to support cinemas instead of getting caught up in social media debates.

"Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch Alpha and stop doom-scrolling!! (sic)" He added.

ALSO READ | Not Alpha, But Omlo - Premiered At Cannes - Deserves The Loudest Conversation In India

Alpha Opening Collection

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Dia Mirza, and features Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance. According to trade website Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 16.10 crore worldwide on its opening day. It earned Rs 9.25 crore nett in India, with an India gross of Rs 11.10 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 5 crore. The opening surpassed the first-day collections of Raazi and Jigra, matched Crew, and became the third-highest opening for a woman-led Bollywood film in India, behind Veere Di Wedding and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also sold around 2.24 lakh tickets on its opening day.

ALSO READ | Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 20 Cr, Beats 10 Opening Weekend Records

While opinions on Alpha remain divided, its opening-day numbers suggest audiences are still willing to turn up for big-screen entertainers. With positive word of mouth likely to shape its weekend performance, all eyes are now on the film's box office journey.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Karan Johar support the film Alpha?

Karan Johar supported Alpha to praise its solid box office opening despite online criticism. He highlighted Alia Bhatt's star power and Yash Raj Films' commitment to large-scale theatrical entertainers.

What were Alpha's opening day box office collections?

Alpha collected Rs 16.10 crore worldwide on its opening day. It earned Rs 9.25 crore nett in India.

How did Karan Johar view online negativity regarding Alpha?

Johar stated that audience response and footfalls in theatres mattered more than online negativity. He believed the film's success proved audiences are above such criticism.

Who directed and starred in the film Alpha?

Alpha was directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, and Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Karan Johar YRF Spy Universe Alpha Shiv Rawail Alpha Box Office Collection Karan Johar Instagram Alpha Opening Day
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