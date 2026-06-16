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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJSK Sathish Kumar Sustains Head Injury While Filming Action Scene; Advised Bed Rest

JSK Sathish Kumar Sustains Head Injury While Filming Action Scene; Advised Bed Rest

JSK Sathish Kumar reportedly sustained a head injury during a high-octane action stunt shoot for his upcoming film, despite all safety measures being in place, according to industry sources.

Reported By : IANS | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 08:15 PM (IST)

If sources in the industry are to be believed, well known Tamil actor and producer JSK Sathish Kumar has sustained a head injury while filming for an intense action sequence for his upcoming untitled project.

Sources claim the incident in question occurred during the shoot of a high-octane stunt sequence. The actor suffered a head injury despite all necessary safety precautions having been put in place by the unit, sources pointed out.

Following the accident, Sathish Kumar was immediately provided medical attention and underwent a thorough examination by doctors. Medical professionals have advised him to take complete bed rest for a minimum period of two weeks to ensure a full and speedy recovery.

Sources close to the production unit have confirmed that the injury is being closely monitored by medical professionals and that the actor was currently under medication and recovering well.

As a result of the injury sustained by the actor, the film's shooting schedule has now been slightly changed. The schedule has been altered to accomodate the actor's absence on the sets as per doctor's recommendations.

For the unaware, the untitled film is being directed by Sai Srinivas and features an ensemble cast including JSK Sathish Kumar, Paval Navageethan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Sandra Amy and Pavithra Iyer in important roles.

Interestingly, the film will also feature actor Bijesh Nagesh, the grandson of iconic Tamil film comedian Nagesh, in a pivotal role.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by gifted cinematographer Raghu Rajagopal.

Sources claim that the entire unit had been working diligently to bring an engaging cinematic experience to audiences when the unfortunate mishap occurred.

They say that the entire cast and crew have extended their support to the actor and have wished him a speedy recovery. Thanking the media and the actor's well wishers for their support, the unit has requested everyone to respect the actor's privacy as he focused on his recovery. Sources say that further updates regarding the film's production schedule will be announced in due course.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to actor JSK Sathish Kumar?

He sustained a head injury during an intense action sequence while filming his upcoming untitled project. This occurred despite safety precautions being in place.

How is JSK Sathish Kumar recovering from his injury?

He received immediate medical attention and is recovering well, currently under medication. Doctors have advised him two weeks of complete bed rest for full recovery.

How has the film's production schedule been affected?

The film's shooting schedule has been slightly changed to accommodate the actor's absence. This adjustment follows medical professionals' recommendations for his recovery.

Who is directing the untitled film?

The upcoming untitled film, which features JSK Sathish Kumar, is being directed by Sai Srinivas.

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
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