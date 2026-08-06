Gautam Gambhir Delivers Clear Warning As India Welcome Three New Faces For Sri Lanka Tests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coach Gambhir welcomed new players Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.

Jain impressed for India A; Nabi replaced injured Bumrah.

Subhadeep Ghosh joined as new fielding coach for team.

Gambhir stressed series importance for World Test Championship.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has set the tone for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka by welcoming the newest members of the squad and reminding the team of the challenge ahead. With the opening Test less than two weeks away, Gambhir congratulated Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi on earning their maiden call-ups before urging the entire squad to be ready when the series begins on August 15.

Gambhir Welcomes Saransh Jain And Auqib Nabi

Speaking to the squad during India's training camp, Gambhir praised Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi for their performances in domestic cricket, saying both had earned their opportunity through hard work.

Jain, a spin-bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, received his first India call-up after impressive performances for India A against Sri Lanka A, where he claimed six wickets and scored 70 runs.

"Welcome, everyone. We've got a couple of new guys in. Saransh, congratulations. You've worked extremely hard to be here. Make sure that you make your family and country proud, whenever you get that opportunity," Gambhir said.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Had One Strict Rule Nobody Dared Break, Rahane Says 'No One Was Allowed'

Nabi joined the squad after replacing the injured Jasprit Bumrah. The Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler finished as the highest wicket-taker in the recent Ranji Trophy season with 60 wickets.

"And secondly, I want to congratulate Auqib. You've had a phenomenal last season, made J&K win Ranji Trophy, which is a great achievement. Congratulations once again," Gambhir added.

New Fielding Coach Joins Support Staff

India's support staff also has a new addition, with Subhadeep Ghosh replacing T Dilip as fielding coach ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

Gambhir welcomed Ghosh, highlighting the experience he brings after working with several domestic teams.

"I want to welcome Joy as well. He's worked with so many teams for so many years. I'm sure his passion, commitment will carry this team forward and make sure that his energy levels will help everyone achieve the target which we want to achieve," Gambhir said.

The appointment comes after India's fielding standards came under scrutiny during the recent tour of England.

Gambhir Reminds Squad Of The Bigger Challenge

The India coach ended his address by shifting the focus towards the World Test Championship and the importance of the Sri Lanka series.

India currently sit seventh in the World Test Championship standings and have nine Tests remaining in the current cycle.

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler Makes Bold Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prediction After Breaking T20 Runs World Record

"Lastly, guys, we know what's in front of us. We know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, push our limits, and tick all the boxes. Come the 15th morning, whether we are batting first or bowling first, we are absolutely ready with all the answers for every question that's thrown at us," Gambhir said.

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka begins in Galle on August 15, before the second and final match of the series starts in Colombo on August 23.