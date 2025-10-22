Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Harrdy Sandhu & Zenith Sidhu Welcome Second Baby, Share Adorable Family Moment On Diwali

Harrdy Sandhu and wife Zenith Sidhu share a heartwarming glimpse of their second baby, calling the newborn a “true blessing.” Fans flood social media with love and wishes.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
It’s a truly special Diwali for singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and his wife Zenith Sidhu as the couple announced the arrival of their second child. The Soch hitmaker took to social media to share the happy news with fans, melting hearts across the internet with a tender family moment.

A Heartwarming Announcement This Diwali

Sharing an adorable picture on his social media handle, the ’83 actor revealed a glimpse of the newest member of the Sandhu family, a close-up of the baby’s tiny hand held lovingly by Harrdy, Zenith, and their elder son. Alongside the photo, Harrdy wrote, “Our blessings have arrived. Happy Diwali to everyone.” The post, though not revealing the baby’s gender, radiated love and gratitude, with the singer calling the newborn “a true blessing.”

Within moments, the comments section was flooded with love from fans and celebrities alike. Messages of congratulations poured in, with one fan writing, “Congratulations on a baby girl. God bless you.” Another user shared, “Double the joy, double the blessings! Today marks yet another beautiful chapter in the life of our dearest Harrdy Sandhu Sir — the arrival of your second little angel has truly filled our hearts with endless happiness.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Fans Shower Love and Wishes

Fans couldn’t stop expressing their excitement and affection. One admirer commented, “Your first baby already brought so much warmth, love, and laughter into your lives, and now, with this precious new addition, your world has become even brighter. Whether it’s a little prince or princess, one thing is for sure — this baby is born into a home overflowing with love, kindness, and pure magic.”

Harrdy Sandhu: From Cricketer to Chartbuster

Born Hardavinder Singh Sandhu on September 6, 1986, Harrdy has successfully carved a niche for himself in both Punjabi and Hindi entertainment. A former cricketer turned singer and actor, he made his musical debut with Tequilla Shot before achieving massive success with Soch (2013) and Joker (2014) — both written by Jaani and composed by B Praak.

His acting debut came in 2014 with the Punjabi film Yaaran Da Katchup, and several of his chart-topping tracks were later recreated for Bollywood, including Soch in Airlift (2016) and Naah reimagined as Naah Goriye for Bala.

As Harrdy and Zenith celebrate their growing family, fans are overjoyed to see the singer embrace this new phase of life with double the love and happiness this Diwali.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
