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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Governor’ Actor Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Doesn’t Use AC At Home Or Hotels

‘Governor’ Actor Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Doesn’t Use AC At Home Or Hotels

Manoj Bajpayee, promoting 'Governor', has been making headlines after he revealed that he doesn’t use AC at home.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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  • His film

Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy promoting his latest film, Governor, but it’s his recent personal revelation at ABP Network's India@2047 that’s grabbing attention online.

The actor shared that he doesn’t use an air conditioner at home, not out of habit or simplicity, but because he genuinely feels uncomfortable in cold temperatures.

'I Feel Very Cold In AC'

Speaking at the ABP Network’s India@2047 conclave, Manoj Bajpayee spoke candidly about his lifestyle choices.

“I don’t use AC at home. Wherever I stay, I avoid it. My wife jokes that I’m saving money, but that’s not the reason. I actually feel very cold in AC. Even in hotels, I ask them to switch it off,” he said.

He added with a smile that in some places, when fans aren’t available, he simply manages without either.

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About Governor

His statement quickly caught attention on social media, with many users praising his simplicity. While some called him “grounded,” others even agreed with him, saying they too find air-conditioned rooms uncomfortable.

READ MORE | Before Saayoni Ghosh, This Muslim TMC MP Drew Attention For Wearing Sindoor

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee’s film Governor released in theatres on June 12. Directed by Chinmay D Mandlekar, the financial thriller also features Adah Sharma in an important role, along with Naushad Mohammed Kunju, Madhu Sharma, and Paritosh Rat.

The film has received a mixed response so far, and its box office performance in the coming days will decide its overall run.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has the film

The film Governor has received a mixed response from audiences. Its box office performance in the coming days will be crucial.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Manoj Bajpayee Governor AC
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