‘Governor’ Actor Manoj Bajpayee Reveals He Doesn’t Use AC At Home Or Hotels

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Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy promoting his latest film, Governor, but it’s his recent personal revelation at ABP Network's India@2047 that’s grabbing attention online.

The actor shared that he doesn’t use an air conditioner at home, not out of habit or simplicity, but because he genuinely feels uncomfortable in cold temperatures.

'I Feel Very Cold In AC'

Speaking at the ABP Network’s India@2047 conclave, Manoj Bajpayee spoke candidly about his lifestyle choices.

“I don’t use AC at home. Wherever I stay, I avoid it. My wife jokes that I’m saving money, but that’s not the reason. I actually feel very cold in AC. Even in hotels, I ask them to switch it off,” he said.

He added with a smile that in some places, when fans aren’t available, he simply manages without either.

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About Governor

His statement quickly caught attention on social media, with many users praising his simplicity. While some called him “grounded,” others even agreed with him, saying they too find air-conditioned rooms uncomfortable.

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On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee’s film Governor released in theatres on June 12. Directed by Chinmay D Mandlekar, the financial thriller also features Adah Sharma in an important role, along with Naushad Mohammed Kunju, Madhu Sharma, and Paritosh Rat.

The film has received a mixed response so far, and its box office performance in the coming days will decide its overall run.