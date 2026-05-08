Their second baby boy, Richard Theodore Goble, was welcomed on May 8, 2026. This joyous occasion followed their pregnancy announcement in December 2025.
Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble Welcome Second Child, Reveal Baby Boy’s Adorable Name
Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble have welcomed their second baby boy, Richard Theodore Goble, on May 8, 2026. The couple shared the happy news on social media, receiving warm wishes from fans.
- Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble welcomed their second son.
- Baby Richard Theodore Goble was born on May 8, 2026.
- The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2025.
- Their elder son, William Alexander, now has a baby brother.
Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, the happy couple from TV fame, have shared big news. After waiting for their second child, announced last year on their wedding anniversary, excitement builds. Fans wonder about the baby's arrival in May 2026. Will it be another beach baby like they teased? Now, the full story unfolds with love and a cute name reveal.
Family Grows With Love
Aashka Goradia, known from shows like Naagin, and her husband Brent Goble welcomed their second baby boy on May 8, 2026. This joyful moment came right on time, after they shared pregnancy news in December 2025. The couple, living a peaceful life, posted on social media to share the happiness with fans.
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The new baby boy has an adorable name: Richard Theodore Goble. Aashka and Brent revealed it in a sweet post, calling him their "little miracle." They already have a two-year-old son, William Alexander Goble, born in 2023. Now, William gets a baby brother to play with.
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Heartfelt Words From Parents
Brent shared touching words about the birth. “Aashka delivered him with the strength and grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her,” he wrote in an earlier post style, full of pride. Aashka added her joy, saying their family feels complete with Richard's arrival.
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In their announcement video from last year, they said, “Another beach baby is on the way! We are waiting for the next greatest gift to arrive in May 2026. Send us your love and blessings! Aashka, Brent and Alexander.” This promise came true perfectly.
Fans Shower Blessings
Fans rushed to send love in comments. The post got thousands of likes and warm wishes. Aashka, now an entrepreneur in Goa, stepped away from TV for family life. Brent, her partner since their 2018 wedding, supports her fully. Their beach-themed life inspires many.
This second child brings more adventure. Richard Theodore joins a loving home by the sea. The couple's journey from TV stars to parents shows pure happiness.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When was Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's second child born?
What is the name of Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble's new baby?
The couple named their new baby boy Richard Theodore Goble. They affectionately called him their 'little miracle' upon his arrival.
Do Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble have other children?
Yes, they have an older son named William Alexander Goble, who was born in 2023. Richard Theodore is now his baby brother.
What did Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble say about their second baby's arrival?
They announced their second 'beach baby' was on the way, expecting the gift in May 2026. Brent expressed pride in Aashka's strength during delivery.