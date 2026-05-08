Aashka Goradia And Brent Goble Welcome Second Child, Reveal Baby Boy’s Adorable Name

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble welcomed their second son.

Baby Richard Theodore Goble was born on May 8, 2026.

The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2025.

Their elder son, William Alexander, now has a baby brother.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, the happy couple from TV fame, have shared big news. After waiting for their second child, announced last year on their wedding anniversary, excitement builds. Fans wonder about the baby's arrival in May 2026. Will it be another beach baby like they teased? Now, the full story unfolds with love and a cute name reveal.

Family Grows With Love

Aashka Goradia, known from shows like Naagin, and her husband Brent Goble welcomed their second baby boy on May 8, 2026. This joyful moment came right on time, after they shared pregnancy news in December 2025. The couple, living a peaceful life, posted on social media to share the happiness with fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

The new baby boy has an adorable name: Richard Theodore Goble. Aashka and Brent revealed it in a sweet post, calling him their "little miracle." They already have a two-year-old son, William Alexander Goble, born in 2023. Now, William gets a baby brother to play with.

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Heartfelt Words From Parents

Brent shared touching words about the birth. “Aashka delivered him with the strength and grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her,” he wrote in an earlier post style, full of pride. Aashka added her joy, saying their family feels complete with Richard's arrival.

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In their announcement video from last year, they said, “Another beach baby is on the way! We are waiting for the next greatest gift to arrive in May 2026. Send us your love and blessings! Aashka, Brent and Alexander.” This promise came true perfectly.

Fans Shower Blessings

Fans rushed to send love in comments. The post got thousands of likes and warm wishes. Aashka, now an entrepreneur in Goa, stepped away from TV for family life. Brent, her partner since their 2018 wedding, supports her fully. Their beach-themed life inspires many.

This second child brings more adventure. Richard Theodore joins a loving home by the sea. The couple's journey from TV stars to parents shows pure happiness.