Taylor Swift’s Lawyers Slam ‘Showgirl’ Lawsuit As 'Absurd' In Trademark Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Showgirl Maren Flagg sues Taylor Swift for album title similarity.

Flagg claims Swift's album infringes on her 'Confessions of a Showgirl' mark.

Swift's lawyers dismiss lawsuit as 'absurd' and fame-seeking.

Court considers brand confusion between global star and cabaret performer.

Is Taylor Swift facing trouble from a real Las Vegas showgirl? A performer named Maren Flagg, who goes by Maren Wade, has sued the pop star over her new album The Life of a Showgirl. Swift's lawyers fired back, calling the lawsuit "absurd" and saying it "should never have been filed." This clash pits a global superstar against a small-time cabaret act. Fans are watching closely as the legal drama unfolds.

The Lawsuit Basics

Maren Flagg filed her lawsuit in March. She claims Taylor Swift's album The Life of a Showgirl copies her 2015 trademark for Confessions of a Showgirl. Flagg's brand started as a column in Las Vegas Weekly in 2014. It grew into a podcast, live shows, and more.

The suit says Swift's team should have spotted the similarity. "Even a cursory trademark search would have revealed Plaintiff's federally registered mark," the complaint states. Flagg wants Swift stopped from selling album merchandise until the case ends.

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Swift's Lawyers Strike Back

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift's legal team filed a strong response. They called the case "absurd" and a clear bid to ride Swift's fame. "This motion should never have been filed," the lawyers wrote in their brief.

They highlighted the huge gap between the two. Swift is a worldwide pop icon, while Flagg performs in small spots like "55+ active communities," golf resorts, and 90-seat dinner theaters. Her website shows no upcoming shows. The lawyers also noted Flagg never used "the life of a showgirl" on social media before Swift's announcement.

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Flagg's Social Media Twist

After Swift revealed her album, Flagg posted about it over 40 times on Instagram and TikTok. She shared positive comments like "In my showgirl era" and used supportive hashtags. This came right before her lawsuit. Swift's twelfth album dropped in October 2025. It sold 4 million copies in its first week. The cover shows Swift in Vegas-style cabaret clothes, with orange and mint green colors.

Background On Both Sides

Flagg sang on America's Got Talent in 2014. Her Confessions of a Showgirl covers live performances and TV. Swift announced the burlesque-themed album in August 2025. The case is in a California federal court. It questions if Swift's branding confuses fans with Flagg's smaller brand.