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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesEvelyn Sharma And Tushaan Bhindi Head For Divorce, Actress Says They Will Co-Parent Their Kids: Report

Evelyn Sharma And Tushaan Bhindi Head For Divorce, Actress Says They Will Co-Parent Their Kids: Report

Evelyn Sharma confirms separation from Tushaan Bhindi, stating they will co-parent their children amicably while maintaining a lifelong friendship.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 May 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Evelyn Sharma confirms separation from husband Tushaan Bhindi.
  • Couple prioritizes co-parenting and maintaining friendship post-split.
  • Sharma has largely stayed from the spotlight recently.
  • They married in 2021 after getting engaged in 2019.

A quiet but significant development has emerged from actor Evelyn Sharma’s personal life. The actress, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, has confirmed that she and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have decided to part ways. While the news marks the end of their marital journey, both remain committed to raising their children together.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t Say Eighties, I’m Only 80’: Javed Akhtar’s Witty Reply To Aamir Khan Goes Viral

Evelyn Sharma And Tushaan Bhindi Part Ways

Evelyn Sharma, best known for her work in Hindi cinema during the 2012–2019 period, has confirmed the separation. The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and married in 2021, are now moving forward separately after several years together.

Amicable Split And Co-Parenting 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Speaking to HT City, Evelyn addressed the development and confirmed the separation in clear terms.

The actress said, "Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting."

Despite the emotional shift, both Evelyn and Tushaan appear committed to maintaining a respectful and stable environment for their children.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Net Worth: How The Actor Built Rs 255 Cr Empire Despite No Films For 8 Years

Life Away From The Spotlight

Evelyn Sharma has largely stayed away from major film projects since her appearance in Saaho (2019). Over the years, she built a steady presence in Bollywood with notable films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Main Tera Hero (2014), becoming a familiar face in mainstream cinema.

Her journey began internationally with the 2006 American film Turn Left, followed by her Bollywood debut in From Sydney with Love (2012). However, it was her role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that brought her widespread recognition in the Indian film industry.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Evelyn Sharma separated from her husband Tushaan Bhindi?

Yes, Evelyn Sharma has confirmed that she and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have decided to go their separate ways romantically.

Will Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi co-parent their children?

Yes, despite their separation, both Evelyn and Tushaan are very focused on raising their children together and are building this new chapter on co-parenting.

When did Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi get married?

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi got engaged in 2019 and married in 2021.

What is Evelyn Sharma's career background?

Evelyn Sharma is known for her work in Hindi cinema between 2012 and 2019, with notable films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Main Tera Hero. Her international career began with the 2006 film Turn Left.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Evelyn Sharma Tushaan Bhindi ENtertainment News
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