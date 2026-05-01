Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Evelyn Sharma confirms separation from husband Tushaan Bhindi.

Couple prioritizes co-parenting and maintaining friendship post-split.

Sharma has largely stayed from the spotlight recently.

They married in 2021 after getting engaged in 2019.

A quiet but significant development has emerged from actor Evelyn Sharma’s personal life. The actress, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, has confirmed that she and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have decided to part ways. While the news marks the end of their marital journey, both remain committed to raising their children together.

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Evelyn Sharma And Tushaan Bhindi Part Ways

Evelyn Sharma, best known for her work in Hindi cinema during the 2012–2019 period, has confirmed the separation. The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and married in 2021, are now moving forward separately after several years together.

Amicable Split And Co-Parenting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Speaking to HT City, Evelyn addressed the development and confirmed the separation in clear terms.

The actress said, "Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting."

Despite the emotional shift, both Evelyn and Tushaan appear committed to maintaining a respectful and stable environment for their children.

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Life Away From The Spotlight

Evelyn Sharma has largely stayed away from major film projects since her appearance in Saaho (2019). Over the years, she built a steady presence in Bollywood with notable films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Main Tera Hero (2014), becoming a familiar face in mainstream cinema.

Her journey began internationally with the 2006 American film Turn Left, followed by her Bollywood debut in From Sydney with Love (2012). However, it was her role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that brought her widespread recognition in the Indian film industry.