Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malayalam Drishyam 3 releases worldwide on May 21.

Fans of the Drishyam franchise have been waiting for a long time, and the wait is almost over. Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is heading to theatres soon, and excitement around Ajay Devgn's Hindi version is equally high. Now, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have finally opened up about how the two versions will differ from each other.

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Ajay Devgn's Film Will Differ From Mohanlal's

Abhishek Pathak, while speaking to ANI, shared that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 is being planned for an October 2 release. "Drishyam 3 will release on October 2. It's Drishyam Day, a date associated with the film. I think the Hindi version of the film will also release on that date. We are currently preparing for it. It's in post-production," he said.

October 2 has been closely linked to the franchise for years now, making it a fitting choice for the release.

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Both versions pick up right where Drishyam 2 left off, but the Hindi adaptation will not be a straight copy of the Malayalam film. Abhishek Pathak confirmed that the screenplay and storytelling will have several changes. "You will only notice the difference when you watch the Hindi trailer," he said.

He explained that while the Malayalam version works beautifully as a family drama, Hindi audiences have different tastes and expect a different kind of experience. "We made changes in Drishyam 2 as well, and the audience appreciated them. We have also made changes to the story and screenplay for this part," he added.

About Drishyam 3

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 releases worldwide on May 21. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is a sequel to Drishyam 2.

The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2013 and became a massive hit for its gripping suspense and layered storytelling, with its 2021 sequel earning strong praise as well. The franchise has since been remade in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and several other languages. Mohanlal leads the original Malayalam version, while Ajay Devgn fronts the Hindi adaptation.