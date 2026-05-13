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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDrishyam 3: Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version Will Not Be A Copy Of Mohanlal's Original, Makers Confirm

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn's Hindi Version Will Not Be A Copy Of Mohanlal's Original, Makers Confirm

Ajay Devgn's Hindi Drishyam 3, planned for Oct 2, will be different from Mohanlal's Malayalam version in screenplay and storytelling, as makers adapt it for Hindi audiences.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malayalam Drishyam 3 releases worldwide on May 21.

Fans of the Drishyam franchise have been waiting for a long time, and the wait is almost over. Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is heading to theatres soon, and excitement around Ajay Devgn's Hindi version is equally high. Now, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have finally opened up about how the two versions will differ from each other.

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Ajay Devgn's Film Will Differ From Mohanlal's

Abhishek Pathak, while speaking to ANI, shared that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 is being planned for an October 2 release. "Drishyam 3 will release on October 2. It's Drishyam Day, a date associated with the film. I think the Hindi version of the film will also release on that date. We are currently preparing for it. It's in post-production," he said.

October 2 has been closely linked to the franchise for years now, making it a fitting choice for the release.

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Both versions pick up right where Drishyam 2 left off, but the Hindi adaptation will not be a straight copy of the Malayalam film. Abhishek Pathak confirmed that the screenplay and storytelling will have several changes. "You will only notice the difference when you watch the Hindi trailer," he said.

He explained that while the Malayalam version works beautifully as a family drama, Hindi audiences have different tastes and expect a different kind of experience. "We made changes in Drishyam 2 as well, and the audience appreciated them. We have also made changes to the story and screenplay for this part," he added.

About Drishyam 3

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 releases worldwide on May 21. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is a sequel to Drishyam 2.

The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2013 and became a massive hit for its gripping suspense and layered storytelling, with its 2021 sequel earning strong praise as well. The franchise has since been remade in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and several other languages. Mohanlal leads the original Malayalam version, while Ajay Devgn fronts the Hindi adaptation. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of October 2 for the Drishyam franchise?

October 2 is a date closely linked to the Drishyam franchise and is considered 'Drishyam Day', making it a fitting release date for the films.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgan Drishyam 3 Ajay Devgan Drishyam Ajay Devgan Cinema Name Mohanlal Drishyam
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