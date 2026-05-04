Diljit Dosanjh Halts Calgary Concert, Calls Out Pro-Khalistan Supporters: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh stopped concert, addressed fans with Khalistan flags.

He reminded audience of his loyalty to Punjab, India.

Dosanjh defended using platforms to highlight Punjab's issues.

He emphasized using global stages to promote Punjabi culture.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has once again found himself in the middle of a heated controversy, this time turning his own concert into a stage for a powerful message. In a bold mid‑show intervention in Calgary, Canada, he stopped performing, called out fans waving pro‑Khalistan flags, and reminded everyone where his loyalty lies, with Punjab and India.

What Happened At The Show

Diljit Dosanjh was in the middle of his Aura Tour concert in Calgary when he noticed some audience members holding pro‑Khalistan flags. Videos shared online show the singer halting the performance and directly addressing the crowd. He told the flag‑wavers to respect the art and not disturb the atmosphere, effectively asking them to leave if they were only there to raise political slogans.

ALSO READ | Is Vijay Replicating NTR-MGR Blueprint In Tamil Nadu? Decoding Star Power In Politics

His Direct Reply To Critics

During the same speech, Diljit fired back at sections of the Punjabi community that had criticised him for appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2025. He said, “My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab.” He added that he had used the KBC spot to highlight Punjab’s issues and even donated his earnings to flood‑relief work in the state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ikswaal (@_ikswaal)

Pointing at the critics, he said, “We can give the money, we are giving it to the people. But they had made a donation, people from all over India can donate. To help the poor. That’s why I went there,” explaining his decision to join the show. Then, referring to those accusing him of “siding” with others, he remarked, “If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television…jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo (then keep waving how many flags you want to).”

ALSO READ | ‘I’m Half UP, Half Bihari’: Vir Das On Being Tagged In West Bengal Election Results 2026 Posts As BJP Takes Early Lead

Using Global Platforms For Punjab

Diljit also spoke about his international appearances, stressing that he uses them to shine a light on Punjab. He mentioned his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, “I even went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about Punjab and the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident. I didn’t go there to promote any film or song.” He added, “I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so the national media would cover them.”

On the same Jimmy Fallon episode, he recalled the Komagata Maru incident, noting that in 1914 Canada’s doors were shut to many Punjabis, but now a stadium of 55,000 fans welcomed him, calling it “a big thing for us.” With this Calgary incident, Diljit has once again drawn a clear line between his love for Punjab and any divisive, separatist symbolism.