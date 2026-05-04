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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Halts Calgary Concert, Calls Out Pro-Khalistan Supporters: WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh Halts Calgary Concert, Calls Out Pro-Khalistan Supporters: WATCH

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh halted his Canada concert in Calgary, calling out fans waving pro‑Khalistan flags. He told them, “jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo.”

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit Dosanjh stopped concert, addressed fans with Khalistan flags.
  • He reminded audience of his loyalty to Punjab, India.
  • Dosanjh defended using platforms to highlight Punjab's issues.
  • He emphasized using global stages to promote Punjabi culture.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has once again found himself in the middle of a heated controversy, this time turning his own concert into a stage for a powerful message. In a bold mid‑show intervention in Calgary, Canada, he stopped performing, called out fans waving pro‑Khalistan flags, and reminded everyone where his loyalty lies, with Punjab and India. 

 What Happened At The Show

Diljit Dosanjh was in the middle of his Aura Tour concert in Calgary when he noticed some audience members holding pro‑Khalistan flags. Videos shared online show the singer halting the performance and directly addressing the crowd. He told the flag‑wavers to respect the art and not disturb the atmosphere, effectively asking them to leave if they were only there to raise political slogans. 

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His Direct Reply To Critics

During the same speech, Diljit fired back at sections of the Punjabi community that had criticised him for appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2025. He said, “My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab.” He added that he had used the KBC spot to highlight Punjab’s issues and even donated his earnings to flood‑relief work in the state. 

 
 
 
 
 
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Pointing at the critics, he said, “We can give the money, we are giving it to the people. But they had made a donation, people from all over India can donate. To help the poor. That’s why I went there,” explaining his decision to join the show. Then, referring to those accusing him of “siding” with others, he remarked, “If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television…jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo (then keep waving how many flags you want to).” 

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 Using Global Platforms For Punjab

Diljit also spoke about his international appearances, stressing that he uses them to shine a light on Punjab. He mentioned his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, “I even went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about Punjab and the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident. I didn’t go there to promote any film or song.” He added, “I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so the national media would cover them.” 

On the same Jimmy Fallon episode, he recalled the Komagata Maru incident, noting that in 1914 Canada’s doors were shut to many Punjabis, but now a stadium of 55,000 fans welcomed him, calling it “a big thing for us.”  With this Calgary incident, Diljit has once again drawn a clear line between his love for Punjab and any divisive, separatist symbolism. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Calgary?

Diljit Dosanjh stopped his concert in Calgary when he saw fans waving pro-Khalistan flags. He addressed the crowd, emphasizing his loyalty to Punjab and India.

Why did Diljit Dosanjh address criticism about his Kaun Banega Crorepati appearance?

He responded to criticism by stating he used the platform to highlight Punjab's issues and donated his earnings to flood relief efforts in the state.

How does Diljit Dosanjh use international platforms for Punjab?

He mentioned using appearances on shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to bring attention to Punjab and its issues, not just for personal promotion.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh KBC Jimmy Fallon PUNJAB Canada Concert Pro‑Khalistan Flags Calgary Aura Tour
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