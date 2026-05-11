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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher Wants DDLJ's Railway Track Declared A Tourist Spot

Anupam Kher Wants DDLJ's Railway Track Declared A Tourist Spot

Anupam Kher revisited Apta Railway Station, where DDLJ's legendary train scene was filmed, calling it "Indian cinema history" and urging the government to develop it as a tourist destination.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 May 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anupam Kher visited DDLJ's iconic train scene location.
  • Kher recalled filming the memorable Simran-Raj train sequence.
  • He urged government to develop location as tourist spot.
  • Kher reflected on the film's lasting impact on cinema.

Actor Anupam Kher went down memory lane as he visited the railway track where the "iconic" scene from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" was shot and urged the government to turn it into a tourist spot.

The film released in 1995 and was directed by Aditya Chopra. It revolved around Simran and Raj, essayed by Kajol and Khan, who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love. However, when Raj learns that Simran is already promised to another, he follows her to India to win her and her father over.

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" went on to emerge as one of the most remembered films. It was praised for its storyline, performances by the actors and the songs, which resonate with the audience decades after its release.

The train scene, which features Khan extending his hand to Kajol's Simran, who runs towards the train, has been etched in the memories of the audience over the years and has also been recreated in several films.

Kher, who featured as Khan's father, Dharamvir, shared a video on his Instagram handle on Monday as he arrived at Apta Railway Station. The actor said he is sure every Indian around the world knows the train scene of the film.

"I have come to a railway station, an iconic scene of an iconic film was shot here, it is an Indian cinema history that every Indian all over the world must have seen and remembered. The scene is from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. It's like going to Sicily for a sequence of 'The Godfather'. These are iconic places...Thankful to Yash ji (Yash Chopra) and Adi (Aditya Chopra), for having me in iconic film", he is heard saying in the video.

The actor added a caption and said while shooting, the actors had no clue they were creating such a landmark in the history of Hindi films. He also requested the government to turn the place into a tourist location.

The film also starred Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi and Himani Shivpuri in pivotal roles. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which iconic scene from

The iconic scene where Shah Rukh Khan's character extends his hand to Kajol's character as she runs towards the train was shot at Apta Railway Station.

Who visited the Apta Railway Station where a famous DDLJ scene was shot?

Actor Anupam Kher, who played Dharamvir in the film, visited the Apta Railway Station.

What did Anupam Kher suggest for Apta Railway Station?

Anupam Kher suggested that the government should turn Apta Railway Station into a tourist spot.

When was

The film

Published at : 11 May 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher DDLJ
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