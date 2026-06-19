Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He reprises Ashwatthama in upcoming Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Amitabh Bachchan continues to demonstrate the dedication and discipline that have defined his extraordinary career even at the age of 83. The Bollywood legend recently shared a candid blog post, revealing that he spent an entire night awake, reflecting on a piece of work he felt could have been improved.

The revelation offers a glimpse into the mindset of an actor who, despite decades of success and countless accolades, remains deeply committed to perfecting his craft.

Perfectionist’s Mindset Even After Decades In Cinema

In his blog, Bachchan explained that after completing a project, he felt there was room for improvement. Having received permission to revisit the work, he decided to redo it. However, even after making the changes, he found himself unable to stop thinking about whether the final result was truly better.

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Sharing his thoughts with fans, the veteran actor wrote that he stayed awake throughout the night, wondering if he had made the right decision and whether the revised version would meet expectations. The experience highlights the relentless pursuit of excellence that continues to drive him, even after more than five decades in the film industry.

Earlier this month, Bachchan also offered followers a glimpse into his demanding schedule, revealing that he had completed 12 short films and two still shoots in a single day, a workload that many younger actors might find challenging.

Looking Ahead To Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. In the 2024 blockbuster, he earned widespread praise for his portrayal of Ashwatthama, a role he will reprise in the next instalment.

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The sequel is expected to reunite Bachchan with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, who played pivotal roles in the original film. While Deepika Padukone appeared in the first instalment, reports suggest she will not be part of the sequel, leading to speculation about who will take on the film’s female lead role.

Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, which featured an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and several other prominent actors.