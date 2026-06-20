Aamir Khan Productions To Tell Story Of India’s First Tribal President In New Documentary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan Productions producing documentary on President Droupadi Murmu.

Chronicles her journey from Odisha village to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Directed by Svati Bhatkal, scenes filmed in President's village.

Exploring broader impact for tribal communities and women.

When Aamir Khan Productions chooses a story, it tends to carry weight. The banner that delivered the spy-comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, the romantic drama Ek Din, the sports film Sitaare Zameen Par, and the upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947 has built a diverse slate that few Bollywood banners can match. Now, it is channelling that same ambition to make a documentary on the life of President Droupadi Murmu, Variety reported.

Documentary On Prez Murmu In The Making

Directed by filmmaker and writer Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, the film traces the arc of a woman who grew up in a remote village in Odisha and went on to occupy Rashtrapati Bhavan - becoming India's first tribal President and only the second woman to hold the nation's highest constitutional office after Pratibha Patil.

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Bhatkal brings a proven eye for human complexity to the project. Her 2019 documentary Rubaru Roshni, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, placed victims and perpetrators of violence in the same frame and asked them to speak about pain, culpability, and the fragile possibility of forgiveness. Narrated by Khan himself, the film earned widespread praise for its moral seriousness and emotional restraint. That same sensibility, one suspects, will shape how President Murmu’s story unfolds on screen.

Scenes Shot In Odisha

What makes this documentary particularly distinctive is its decision to go back to the source - quite literally. Portions have been shot in President Murmu’s own village in Odisha, and her early years have been brought to life through local actors, lending the film an authenticity that archival footage alone could never provide, the outlet further reported.

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And it is a story that carries meaning well beyond one person’s biography. For India’s tribal communities, Murmu’s presidency represents a form of recognition long overdue - a signal, however symbolic, that the country’s highest seat of power is not the exclusive preserve of its traditional elites. For women across the country, her rise adds another chapter to a still-unfinished story of inclusion. The documentary intends to explore these larger reverberations rather than simply chronicle a political career.



