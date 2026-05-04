Did You Know TVK Chief Vijay’s Full Name, Religion?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's political entry shows potential for Chief Ministership.

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who has transitioned from cinema to politics, is currently making headlines as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was leading on 109 seats. With massive crowds at his rallies, Vijay is increasingly being seen as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. But do you know his real name and religious background? Here’s a closer look.

What Is Vijay’s Real Name ?

In the South Indian film industry, Vijay is widely known by his stage name, but his full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. This has been his official identity even before entering films. After legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Vijay is considered one of the biggest stars to dominate Tamil cinema. For over three decades, he has ruled the Kollywood industry, delivering blockbuster films and building a strong emotional connection with audiences across all sections of society.

What Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Religion? There has always been curiosity around Vijay’s religious identity. He was born into a Christian family and belongs to the Christian Vellalar community of Tamil Nadu. His father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, is a well-known filmmaker who played a key role in shaping Vijay’s career. His mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, is a noted singer. Vijay has always carried his identity with grace, reflecting his upbringing and values.

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From Ilayathalapathy To Thalapathy

In South cinema, fans often give special titles to their favourite stars. Just like Rajinikanth is called Thalaiva and Kamal Haasan is known as Ulaganayagan, Vijay earned the title “Thalapathy.” His journey began with the success of the film Rasigan in 1994, after which he was called “Ilayathalapathy,” meaning “Young Commander.” He was known by this title for years, but in 2017, with the release of Mersal directed by Atlee, the “Ilaya” was dropped, and he became simply “Thalapathy.”

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After ruling the big screen, Vijay stepped into politics by forming his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Looking at the current election trends and massive public support, it is widely believed that he is on track to take charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The huge crowds at his rallies and his direct connection with people show that many now see him not just as a star, but as their future leader. His journey from cinema to politics reflects his leadership skills and growing influence, setting a new example.