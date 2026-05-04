Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDid You Know TVK Chief Vijay’s Full Name, Religion?

Did You Know TVK Chief Vijay’s Full Name, Religion?

Thalapathy Vijay’s party TVK is leading on 109 seats, boosting his chances of becoming Tamil Nadu CM. From cinema to politics, his rise reflected strong public support and influence.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 May 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's political entry shows potential for Chief Ministership.

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who has transitioned from cinema to politics, is currently making headlines as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was leading on 109 seats. With massive crowds at his rallies, Vijay is increasingly being seen as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. But do you know his real name and religious background? Here’s a closer look.

What Is Vijay’s Real Name ?

In the South Indian film industry, Vijay is widely known by his stage name, but his full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. This has been his official identity even before entering films. After legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Vijay is considered one of the biggest stars to dominate Tamil cinema. For over three decades, he has ruled the Kollywood industry, delivering blockbuster films and building a strong emotional connection with audiences across all sections of society.

What Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Religion?

There has always been curiosity around Vijay’s religious identity. He was born into a Christian family and belongs to the Christian Vellalar community of Tamil Nadu. His father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, is a well-known filmmaker who played a key role in shaping Vijay’s career. His mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, is a noted singer. Vijay has always carried his identity with grace, reflecting his upbringing and values.

ALSO READ | Vijay Scores Big In Tamil Nadu On Trisha’s Birthday; Internet Can’t Keep Calm

From Ilayathalapathy To Thalapathy

In South cinema, fans often give special titles to their favourite stars. Just like Rajinikanth is called Thalaiva and Kamal Haasan is known as Ulaganayagan, Vijay earned the title “Thalapathy.” His journey began with the success of the film Rasigan in 1994, after which he was called “Ilayathalapathy,” meaning “Young Commander.” He was known by this title for years, but in 2017, with the release of Mersal directed by Atlee, the “Ilaya” was dropped, and he became simply “Thalapathy.”

ALSO READ | ‘CM Vijay In Jana Nayagan’: Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Congratulate TVK Chief

After ruling the big screen, Vijay stepped into politics by forming his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Looking at the current election trends and massive public support, it is widely believed that he is on track to take charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The huge crowds at his rallies and his direct connection with people show that many now see him not just as a star, but as their future leader. His journey from cinema to politics reflects his leadership skills and growing influence, setting a new example.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Thalapathy Vijay's political party?

Thalapathy Vijay has formed his own political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He has transitioned from cinema to politics with this party.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Tamil Nadu CM TVK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Did You Know TVK Chief Vijay’s Full Name, Religion?
Did You Know TVK Chief Vijay’s Full Name, Religion?
Celebrities
S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi Recreates Ghats Brick By Brick For The Film, Says Producer
S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi Recreates Ghats Brick By Brick For The Film, Says Producer
Celebrities
Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Drops Trisha Krishnan's First Look On 43rd Birthday
Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Drops Trisha Krishnan's First Look On 43rd Birthday
Celebrities
‘Absolute Nonsense!’: Kiara Advani Denies Asking Toxic Makers To Tone Down Bold Scenes With Yash
‘Absolute Nonsense!’: Kiara Advani Denies Asking Toxic Makers To Tone Down Bold Scenes With Yash
Advertisement

Videos

Election update: BJP Taps Public Sentiment to Build Winning Narrative in West Bengal
Election update: BJP Headquarters in Kolkata Turns Festive as Campaign Song Echoes
Election update: No One Above Constitution or Law, Says Swami Ramdev
Election update: Delhi Leaders Celebrate Election Victory with Jhalmuri-Themed Festivities
Election update: “Victory of Developed India Idea,” Say BJP Leaders After Strong Election Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget