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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionVijay Scores Big In Tamil Nadu On Trisha’s Birthday; Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Vijay Scores Big In Tamil Nadu On Trisha’s Birthday; Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Vijay’s strong performance in the polls coincides with the birthday of actor Trisha Krishnan, prompting a wave of chatter on social media.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's TVK party leads Tamil Nadu election trends.
  • Actor's party emerges frontrunner in debut election.
  • Vijay eyed for Chief Minister post amid TVK lead.
  • Trisha's birthday coincides with Vijay's political surge.

Actor-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has taken a commanding lead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election trends, emerging as the frontrunner as counting progresses, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). With TVK ahead in a majority of seats, Vijay is increasingly being seen as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post, marking a dramatic debut for the actor in electoral politics.

Amid the political buzz, an unexpected pop-culture crossover has grabbed attention online. Vijay’s strong performance in the polls coincides with the birthday of actor Trisha Krishnan, prompting a wave of chatter on social media. The two had earlier been in the spotlight during the campaign after they were seen attending a wedding together in March, triggering speculation and drawing criticism from some quarters.

One X user said, "Thalapathy winning the elections on Trisha's birthday? That's not a victory, that's pure poetry. Destiny scripting the perfect scene for Thalapathy. Double celebration loading". Another said, "Trisha looks very happy. Does she already know the result?"

Trisha Visits Tirumala Temple

On May 4, Trisha marked her birthday with a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, opting for a quiet and spiritual celebration. Known for keeping her personal milestones low-key, she offered prayers at the temple rather than hosting public festivities.

Interestingly, on polling day, the actor had shared a picture after casting her vote, which caught the attention of fans. The post featured the song Arjunar Villu from Vijay’s film Ghilli, further fuelling online speculation and linking the two narratives.

As counting continues and TVK maintains its edge, the overlap of Vijay’s political rise with Trisha’s birthday has become a talking point—blending electoral momentum with celebrity intrigue.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results?

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, led by actor Vijay, is currently leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election trends as counting progresses. TVK is emerging as the frontrunner according to the Election Commission of India.

What does Vijay's performance suggest for his political future?

Vijay's strong performance in the polls positions him as a significant contender for the Chief Minister's post. This marks a notable debut for him in electoral politics.

How has Trisha Krishnan's birthday coincided with the election results?

Actor Trisha Krishnan's birthday on May 4th has drawn online attention due to its timing with Vijay's party's strong performance. Social media has seen a lot of chatter linking the two.

What online speculation has arisen regarding Vijay and Trisha?

Speculation has been fueled by their appearance together at a wedding in March and Trisha's social media post on polling day featuring a song from Vijay's film. This has led to considerable online discussion.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trisha Trisha Birthday TVK Vijay TVK Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026
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