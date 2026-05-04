Vijay Scores Big In Tamil Nadu On Trisha’s Birthday; Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's TVK party leads Tamil Nadu election trends.

Actor's party emerges frontrunner in debut election.

Vijay eyed for Chief Minister post amid TVK lead.

Trisha's birthday coincides with Vijay's political surge.

Actor-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has taken a commanding lead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election trends, emerging as the frontrunner as counting progresses, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). With TVK ahead in a majority of seats, Vijay is increasingly being seen as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post, marking a dramatic debut for the actor in electoral politics.

Amid the political buzz, an unexpected pop-culture crossover has grabbed attention online. Vijay’s strong performance in the polls coincides with the birthday of actor Trisha Krishnan, prompting a wave of chatter on social media. The two had earlier been in the spotlight during the campaign after they were seen attending a wedding together in March, triggering speculation and drawing criticism from some quarters.

One X user said, "Thalapathy winning the elections on Trisha's birthday? That's not a victory, that's pure poetry. Destiny scripting the perfect scene for Thalapathy. Double celebration loading". Another said, "Trisha looks very happy. Does she already know the result?"

Trisha Visits Tirumala Temple

On May 4, Trisha marked her birthday with a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, opting for a quiet and spiritual celebration. Known for keeping her personal milestones low-key, she offered prayers at the temple rather than hosting public festivities.

Trisha looks very happy 😦😧 Does she already know the result? https://t.co/EHJjqhuOiV — Shizuka (@Vidya_05) May 4, 2026

Interestingly, on polling day, the actor had shared a picture after casting her vote, which caught the attention of fans. The post featured the song Arjunar Villu from Vijay’s film Ghilli, further fuelling online speculation and linking the two narratives.

As counting continues and TVK maintains its edge, the overlap of Vijay’s political rise with Trisha’s birthday has become a talking point—blending electoral momentum with celebrity intrigue.