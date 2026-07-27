Puri Jagannadh's Mother Dies At 96; Granddaughter Pavithra Pens A Heartfelt Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's mother, Ammaji, passed away at 96.

Daughter Pavithra shared emotional tribute; industry and fans mourned.

Family has not disclosed further details surrounding Ammaji's passing.

Puri Jagannadh continues his work on film Slum Dog 33.

Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and his family are grieving the loss of his mother, affectionately known as Ammaji, who passed away at the age of 96. The family's first public response came through an emotional Instagram Story shared by Puri's daughter, Pavithra, who remembered her grandmother with a heartfelt message that resonated with fans. Her words quickly spread across social media, drawing condolences from members of the film industry and well-wishers. While the family has not revealed further details surrounding Ammaji's passing, Pavithra's tribute has become a touching reminder of the close bond they shared over the years.

Pavithra's Emotional Farewell To Ammaji

Pavithra remembered her grandmother through an emotional Instagram Story that reflected the affection they shared. She wrote, "Who will call me ‘Chinnathalli’ now? Who will kiss me so lovingly? I wish I could spend just one more day with you. I would give you the biggest hug, just like I did on your 96th birthday. I miss you, Grandma (sic)."

The heartfelt note was widely shared online, with fans offering condolences and prayers for Puri Jagannadh and his family during this difficult time.

Fans And Film Industry Offer Condolences

Soon after Pavithra's post surfaced, social media was flooded with messages of sympathy. Admirers revisited old family photographs and memories shared by the filmmaker's family, expressing support and remembering Ammaji with warmth. Puri Jagannadh has not released a separate public statement, and the family has not disclosed the circumstances surrounding her passing.

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Career Update

Despite the personal loss, Puri Jagannadh remains one of Telugu cinema's most recognised filmmakers, known for directing films such as Badri, Pokiri, Businessman, Temper and iSmart Shankar.

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He is currently working on Slum Dog 33 Temple Road, starring Vijay Sethupathi alongside Tabu, Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh. The multilingual project features music by National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar and is being produced by Puri Connects and JB Motion Pictures.

As messages of support continue to pour in, fans and colleagues have united in remembering Ammaji and extending their condolences to Puri Jagannadh and his family during their time of grief.





