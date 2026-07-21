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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Dharmendra Never Stopped Me From Working': Hema Malini Remembers Late Husband; Says Esha, Ahana Still Coping

'Dharmendra Never Stopped Me From Working': Hema Malini Remembers Late Husband; Says Esha, Ahana Still Coping

Hema Malini paid an emotional tribute to late husband Dharmendra, calling him her greatest support. She said he always encouraged her career and never stopped her from acting or dancing.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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Hema Malini has spoken candidly about the loss of her husband, Dharmendra, saying his absence continues to be deeply felt by the family. In a recent interview, she described him as her greatest source of strength and said the memories they shared would remain with her forever.

Hema Malini Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Husband

Speaking about their marriage, Hema revealed that Dharmendra always encouraged her to pursue her career and never asked her to step away from films or dance after their wedding.

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"He knew I was an artist and a dancer," she said. "He always supported my work and encouraged me to keep doing what I loved. He never stopped me from following my passion."

Calling him an irreplaceable part of her life, Hema added that he had been a constant pillar of support throughout both her personal and professional journey.

'The Void Can Never Be Filled' 

Hema also spoke about daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, saying they are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of their father.

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"Sometimes it pains me to see my daughters," she said. "They are still carrying the pain of losing their father. That emptiness can never truly be filled."

Dharmendra, affectionately known as Bollywood's "He-Man", passed away in November 2025, leaving behind a cinematic legacy spanning more than six decades. Beloved for classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dharam Veer and Dream Girl, he remains one of Indian cinema's most iconic stars.

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Hema Malini's daughters coping with their father's loss?

Hema Malini stated that her daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, are still struggling with the pain of losing their father. She noted that the emptiness can never truly be filled.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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Hema Malini Dharmendra Ahana Emotional Tribute Late Husband Esha
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