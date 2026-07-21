Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood's

Hema Malini has spoken candidly about the loss of her husband, Dharmendra, saying his absence continues to be deeply felt by the family. In a recent interview, she described him as her greatest source of strength and said the memories they shared would remain with her forever.

Hema Malini Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Husband

Speaking about their marriage, Hema revealed that Dharmendra always encouraged her to pursue her career and never asked her to step away from films or dance after their wedding.

ALSO READ | ‘Is Monogamy Law Of Heart Or Of Society?’ Toxic’s ‘Madhosh’ Featuring Yash, Tara Sutaria And Kiara Advani Has An Answer

"He knew I was an artist and a dancer," she said. "He always supported my work and encouraged me to keep doing what I loved. He never stopped me from following my passion."

Calling him an irreplaceable part of her life, Hema added that he had been a constant pillar of support throughout both her personal and professional journey.

'The Void Can Never Be Filled'

Hema also spoke about daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, saying they are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of their father.

ALSO READ | Did Anupama Parameswaran Hint At Her Breakup With Dhruv Vikram? Cryptic Post Goes Viral

"Sometimes it pains me to see my daughters," she said. "They are still carrying the pain of losing their father. That emptiness can never truly be filled."

Dharmendra, affectionately known as Bollywood's "He-Man", passed away in November 2025, leaving behind a cinematic legacy spanning more than six decades. Beloved for classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dharam Veer and Dream Girl, he remains one of Indian cinema's most iconic stars.