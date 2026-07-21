‘Is Monogamy Law Of Heart Or Of Society?’ Toxic’s ‘Madhosh’ Has An Answer

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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Is Monogamy Law Of Heart Or Of Society?’ Toxic’s ‘Madhosh’ Featuring Yash, Tara Sutaria And Kiara Advani Has An Answer

‘Is Monogamy Law Of Heart Or Of Society?’ Toxic’s ‘Madhosh’ Featuring Yash, Tara Sutaria And Kiara Advani Has An Answer

The new Toxic song, Madhosh, featuring Yash, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani, is now streaming on YouTube. The track serves as a follow-up to the film’s first song, Tabaahi.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:34 PM (IST)

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have unveiled Madhosh, the latest song from the film featuring Yash, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani. Released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, the track appears to explore a love triangle, with Yash’s character caught between two women - played by Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani.

‘Madhosh’ Song Out

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, Madhosh is sung by Siddharth Basrur, with lyrics by Arslan Nizami and Syed Murad Gilani.

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The music video opens to show Tara Sutaria relaxing in a bathtub before Yash joins her. During an intimate moment, she tells him she wishes he had proposed to her. In response, Yash slides the trigger guard of his pistol onto her finger, using it as a symbolic gesture instead of a traditional ring.

The song then traces the couple’s romantic journey before taking an emotional turn, as Tara’s character appears heartbroken after Yash is shown growing close to Kiara Advani’s character. The visuals hint at a complicated love story, raising questions about loyalty, desire and monogamy.

A Follow-Up To ‘Tabaahi’

Madhosh follows the release of Tabaahi, the film’s first song, which dropped on July 8 and is currently trending on YouTube’s music chart.

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While Tabaahi primarily focused on the romance between Yash and Kiara Advani, it also featured a brief but intriguing exchange between Yash and Tara Sutaria. When Tara’s character asks him whether he is capable of truly loving someone, Yash bluntly replies that there is no chance of that happening. Madhosh appears to build on that conversation, offering a deeper glimpse into the film’s central relationships.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26. The film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations and features an ensemble cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions set to release in multiple other languages.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Tara Sutaria Toxic Kiara Advani
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