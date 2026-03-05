Inside Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Star-Studded Wedding Reception: Watch VIDEOS

The celebrations for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding continued in style as the newlyweds hosted a glamorous reception in Hyderabad. The grand evening turned into a true star-studded affair, bringing together some of the biggest names from both the Telugu and Hindi film industries. From Tollywood megastars to Bollywood celebrities, several well-known faces arrived to congratulate the couple and celebrate the beginning of their new journey together.

#WATCH | Telangana | Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at their wedding reception in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/hicvmA9a1s March 4, 2026

Tollywood Stars Turn Up In Style

The reception witnessed a strong presence from leading personalities of Telugu cinema. Veteran actor Nagarjuna arrived with wife Amala Akkineni and son Naga Chaitanya, and the trio posed for the photographers at the venue. Amala chose a graceful saree for the occasion, while Nagarjuna and Chaitanya looked elegant as they greeted guests.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela arrives to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. pic.twitter.com/LsMX1MG0cz — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

Megastar Chiranjeevi was also spotted at the event and was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with actor Sharwanand in a video that quickly circulated online. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati appeared in high spirits as he waved to photographers and interacted with attendees.

Ram charan ❤️ upasana At vijay rashmika reception pic.twitter.com/m20qyI2wxi — Bammidi Mahesh Jsp (@BammidiMahesh10) March 4, 2026

Ram Charan made a stylish entry alongside wife Upasana Konidela, both dressed in coordinated black outfits that caught attention on the red carpet. Although Mahesh Babu could not attend the event, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter were seen arriving at the venue, dressed in traditional attire that perfectly matched the festive atmosphere.

Actors Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Kirthi Shetty were also among the many South Indian celebrities present at the celebration.

Bollywood Celebrities Join The Celebration

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Actor Mrunal Thakur arrives to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. pic.twitter.com/H67gat1hzv — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

The reception also saw a strong turnout from the Hindi film industry, reflecting the wide popularity of the couple across Indian cinema.

kriti sanon at vijay and rashmika's wedding reception 🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/WQMtzmyr0K — sanya (@sanonsgirl) March 4, 2026

Actors Mrunal Thakur, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, and Neena Gupta attended the event and were seen posing for photographs before heading inside to greet the newlyweds. Kriti Sanon arrived in an elegant black lehenga, while Mrunal Thakur dazzled in a saree featuring a colourful border. Rhea Chakraborty opted for a shimmering purple saree for the evening.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Film director Karan Johar and actor Kriti Sanon arrive to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. pic.twitter.com/CfjtoO5OlD — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who had backed Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut Liger, also attended the reception and was seen arriving in a white suit. Director Vikas Bahl and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were also present at the starry gathering.

Political Leaders Who Attended The Wedding Reception

Glad to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and personally convey my best wishes to the couple. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness as they begin this new chapter together.@TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/SNqd14F1fH — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 4, 2026

Shivakumar attended the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad, where he congratulated the newlyweds and offered his blessings.

KTR, the working president of BRS, was present at the VIROSH wedding reception with his family and congratulated the couple while offering his blessings.

A Grand Celebration After Udaipur Wedding

The Hyderabad reception followed the couple’s wedding ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26. The celebrations began with pre-wedding festivities including haldi and mehendi on February 24 and a sangeet ceremony on February 25.

The wedding itself was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family members, while the reception opened its doors to members of the film fraternity from across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries, along with several distinguished guests.

For the reception, Rashmika Mandanna wore a red Mysore silk saree with a black and gold border paired with traditional gold jewellery and a long braid. Vijay Deverakonda complemented her look in a classic veshti-shirt ensemble, adding his signature handlebar moustache.