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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesSunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' Trailer Released; Shows A Glimpse Into Partition’s Darkest Chapter

Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' Trailer Released; Shows A Glimpse Into Partition’s Darkest Chapter

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 trailer is finally out. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol, and releases on August 14, 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film features ensemble cast portraying family's Partition struggles.
  • Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi lead story of hope, dignity.
  • Film reunites acclaimed director-actor duo, releases August 2026.

The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled the trailer for the much-awaited period drama, offering an emotional glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in the Indian subcontinent's history. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film explores how ordinary lives were shattered by violence, displacement and separation while showing the resilience, compassion and hope that endured through extraordinary hardship.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Warm Hug With Vamshi Paidipally Goes Viral, Fuels SVC63 Buzz

A Story Of Loss, Courage And Resilience

Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The story follows a family whose world is turned upside down as communal violence and forced migration tear apart neighbourhoods that had once lived together in harmony.

Despite the devastation surrounding them, the narrative focuses on humanity's ability to rise above hatred, celebrating compassion, courage and hope in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

Sunny Deol And Shabana Azmi Anchor The Emotional Narrative

Sunny Deol plays a principled man who refuses to compromise his conscience during a time of widespread chaos. His character stands against influential figures and an enraged mob to protect the honour of a mother, portrayed by Shabana Azmi, who refuses to abandon her home after Partition.

Shabana Azmi portrays an elderly woman whose dignity, strength and wisdom serve as the emotional heart of the film. Preity G Zinta adds emotional depth to the story as a woman determined to keep her family together despite overwhelming circumstances.

ALSO READ: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Hit Or Flop? Akshay Kumar’s Film Wraps Up Its Run With Rs 193 Cr Gross

A Highly Anticipated Historical Release

The film revisits one of history's most turbulent periods while showcasing the hope and resilience that emerged amid widespread suffering. Reports that the story has remained banned in Pakistan add another dimension to the film's anticipation, making it one of the notable historical releases on the horizon.

Batwara 1947 also reunites the acclaimed creative trio of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman and Javed Akhtar, whose collaboration on Lagaan earned lasting recognition. The film additionally marks the long-awaited reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Release Date

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

(With inputs from IANS)

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Sunny Deol Aamir Khan Productions Rajkumar Santoshi Batwara 1947 Batwara 1947 Trailer
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