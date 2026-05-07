Delhi HC Asks Honey Singh To Submit Affidavit Over Controversial Song, Next Hearing On May 19

The Delhi High Court has asked rapper Honey Singh to file an affidavit in support of his claim, after allegations surfaced that he performed his controversial song "Volume 1" at a concert in 2025, despite previously denying it.

The court is currently hearing a petition filed by Hindu Shakti Dal, which alleges that Honey Singh sang an objectionable song and demands the removal of its links from the internet, citing its content as vulgar and offensive.

What Happened At The Concert?

The trouble began when reports emerged that Honey Singh had performed the song in front of nearly 50,000 people at Indira Gandhi Stadium. His lawyer, however, told the court that the allegation was false, stating that if this were true, audio or video clips of the performance would surely have surfaced by now. The court, unsatisfied with a verbal denial alone, directed his legal team to put that denial in writing through a sworn affidavit.

The song, which first surfaced in the late 2000s, is linked to both Honey Singh and rapper Badshah. Despite being years old, it continues to be available on YouTube, one of the key concerns raised in the petition.

What Delhi HC Said So Far

The Delhi High Court has been direct in its observations. In April 2026, it ordered the removal of "Volume 1" from all digital platforms, describing the lyrics as "grossly vulgar," obscene, and derogatory towards women. The judges noted that the content was shocking and could not be defended under the right to free speech.

The court has also directed the central government to file a compliance report confirming that the song has been taken down as ordered. The next date of the hearing is May 19.





