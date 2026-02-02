'My Obsession Is My Daughter': Deepika Padukone’s Heartfelt Mommy Moment Wins The Internet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Deepika Padukone is clearly soaking in every moment of motherhood, and her latest candid confessions have left fans smiling from ear to ear. The Bollywood star, who welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh with husband Ranveer Singh in 2024, recently spoke about how becoming a mother has reshaped her world and her priorities.

In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, Deepika offered a glimpse into her life as a new mom, and it was her warmth and honesty that truly stood out.

‘My Obsession Is My Daughter’: Deepika Gets Candid

When asked about her current obsession, Deepika responded with unfiltered emotion, saying, “Not current, I’m going to remove ‘current’ from it. My obsession is my daughter.”

Her answers painted a picture of a mother deeply immersed in everyday moments with her child. Asked about the most unusual item in her bag, Deepika revealed it was a piece of thepla Dua had been eating, which accidentally made its way into her handbag.

Music tastes at home have also changed. The actor shared that her go-to karaoke song these days is the nursery rhyme Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, reflecting just how much her life now revolves around her little one.

Small Moments, Big Love

The actress also opened up about how often she expresses affection to her daughter. Speaking about a phrase she finds herself repeating, Deepika said, “In a good way, I’ve been saying ‘I love you’ a lot to my baby.”

When the conversation shifted to career paths she might have chosen outside acting, Deepika mentioned that she sees herself as an interior designer. However, she added that Ranveer Singh believes she would have made a strong lawyer — a light-hearted exchange that further highlighted their close bond.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Deepika’s Mommy Glow

The internet quickly responded with love. Fans flooded the comments section with admiration, with one user writing, “She’s beaming with happiness.” Another observed, “Her eyes shine when she talks about her little one. She looks so happy being a mother. Wow.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling her the “prettiest mum” and describing her interview moments as “so wholesome.” The overwhelming response made it clear that Deepika’s joy as a mother is resonating far beyond the screen.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Two months later, the couple shared the meaning behind her name, writing, “Dua meaning a prayer, because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

On Dua’s first birthday, the couple delighted fans by sharing her pictures, which quickly went viral across social media platforms.

What’s Next For Deepika Padukone

On the professional front, Deepika is gearing up for her return to the big screen after embracing motherhood. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

The much-anticipated film is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.