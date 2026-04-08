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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘AA26xA6 Is Now Raaka’: Director Atlee Reveals Film’s Title On Allu Arjun’s 44th Birthday

‘AA26xA6 Is Now Raaka’: Director Atlee Reveals Film’s Title On Allu Arjun’s 44th Birthday

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, director Atlee revealed the title of the film headlined by the South superstar and Deepika Padukone.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
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South superstar Allu Arjun turned 44 today. Marking the actor’s birthday on April 8, the makers released the title of his upcoming film, previously referred to as AA22xA6. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role, has been titled Raaka. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu.

AA26xA6 Is Now Raaka

Sharing the announcement on social media, Sun Pictures wrote, “AA26xA6 Is Now Raaka. Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits.”

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silence’ Over Dhurandhar 2: ‘Internet Reading Too Much Into It’

The newly released poster, presented by Kalanithi Maran, features Allu Arjun in an intense and powerful look, hinting at the scale of the upcoming film.

Following the release of the film’s poster, many asked Grok about the meaning of the word “Raka.” Grok responded, “Raaka (राका) in Sanskrit and Tamil means ‘full moon’ – the night of the 14th lunar day (Purnima), symbolising completeness and radiance. Fits the intense, larger-than-life vibe of Allu Arjun's new film!”

Earlier, while teasing the title reveal, Sun Pictures had shared a post that read, “Brace for the BIAAst.” Deepika Padukone had reshared this poster and tagged Allu Arjun, Atlee and the production house.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2’s India Collection, Ends 9-Year Box Office Reign Of Prabhas’ Film

How Did Other Social Media Users React?

“A pan-India Tsunami loading. What a look for Allu Arjun,” said one social media user. 

Another added, “Atlee Anna, this looks abominable.”

Many in the comments section wished the actor on his birthday.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Allu Arjun's upcoming film?

The upcoming film, previously known as AA22xA6, has been officially titled Raaka. This was announced on Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8th.

Who are the lead actors in the film Raaka?

The film stars South superstar Allu Arjun and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur.

What does the word 'Raaka' mean?

In Sanskrit and Tamil, 'Raaka' signifies 'full moon', symbolizing completeness and radiance. This meaning aligns with the intense vibe of the film.

Who is producing the film Raaka?

The film Raaka is presented by Kalanithi Maran and produced by Sun Pictures. The announcement was made by Sun Pictures on social media.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Allu Arjun Atlee AA26xA6 Raaka
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