Dhurandhar 2 has achieved historic success, surpassing Rs 1000 crore domestically and continuing to earn significantly worldwide.
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'Always Prepared For National Awards’: Aditya Dhar Responds To Dhurandhar 2 Praise
Aditya Dhar reposted a glowing review of Dhurandhar 2, and added that he is always prepared for the National Awards.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current box office performance of Dhurandhar 2?
What recognition has filmmaker Aditya Dhar previously received?
Aditya Dhar previously won the National Film Award for Best Direction for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.
What award is Aditya Dhar aiming for with Dhurandhar 2?
Aditya Dhar has expressed his confidence and readiness for the National Award for his work on Dhurandhar 2.
Who stars in Dhurandhar 2?
Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh and features Raj Zutshi in the role of Lt. General Shamshad Hassan.
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