Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Always Prepared For National Awards’: Aditya Dhar Responds To Dhurandhar 2 Praise

'Always Prepared For National Awards’: Aditya Dhar Responds To Dhurandhar 2 Praise

Aditya Dhar reposted a glowing review of Dhurandhar 2, and added that he is always prepared for the National Awards.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The massive success of Dhurandhar 2 has not only rewritten box office records but also boosted filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s confidence. Riding high on the film’s phenomenal performance, the director has now set his sights on one of Indian cinema’s biggest honours, the National Award. With audiences and critics showering praise, Aditya Dhar believes the film has what it takes to go all the way.

 Blockbuster Run That Changed Game

Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a historic success, breaking multiple records both in India and overseas. The film has already crossed remarkable milestones, with earnings touching over Rs 1000 crore domestically and continuing to climb globally.

The action-packed sequel has captivated audiences with its scale, storytelling, and performances, turning it into one of the most talked-about films of the year. Its strong theatrical run has also set new benchmarks for Bollywood, proving that big-screen spectacles continue to draw crowds in large numbers.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2’s India Collection, Ends 9-Year Box Office Reign Of Prabhas’ Film

Aditya Dhar On Awards And Recognition

Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has found himself at the center of award season conversations. The director recently reacted to a review shared by Sankshita, the niece of veteran actor Raj Zutshi, drawing significant attention online. In the film, Raj Zutshi portrays Lt. General Shamshad Hassan, the Director General of ISI.

Sharing her thoughts, Sankshita praised both the performance and the film’s overall impact. She wrote, “@main_zutshirai Chaaachuuuu! It was wonderful to see you on screen again. ‘I’ll have to share this with someone.’ @adityadharfilms. Mr Dhar!!! What an extraordinary film! Sequels can be challenging, given the high expectations from the original, but Dhurandhar 2 has genuinely exceeded them all! You truly deserve a National Award for the remarkable legacy you’ve built!”

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Online: Maharashtra Cyber Cracks Down On Telegram Groups Selling Pirated Copies

Acknowledging the appreciation, Aditya Dhar reposted her message on his Instagram Stories and responded with a confident note, “Always prepared for the National Awards!” His remark quickly caught the attention of fans and industry watchers, further fueling discussions about the film’s award potential.

This is not the first time Aditya Dhar has been recognized at the national level. He previously won the National Film Award for Best Direction for Uri: The Surgical Strike at the 66th National Film Awards. The film, based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes in response to the 2016 Uri attack, also earned Vicky Kaushal the Best Actor award.

With Dhurandhar 2 receiving strong audience support and critical praise, Dhar’s latest statement signals both confidence and readiness as the film heads into the awards race.

 

 

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office performance of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved historic success, surpassing Rs 1000 crore domestically and continuing to earn significantly worldwide.

What recognition has filmmaker Aditya Dhar previously received?

Aditya Dhar previously won the National Film Award for Best Direction for his film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

What award is Aditya Dhar aiming for with Dhurandhar 2?

Aditya Dhar has expressed his confidence and readiness for the National Award for his work on Dhurandhar 2.

Who stars in Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh and features Raj Zutshi in the role of Lt. General Shamshad Hassan.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Award Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Always Prepared For National Awards’: Aditya Dhar Responds To Dhurandhar 2 Praise
'Always Prepared For National Awards’: Aditya Dhar Responds To Dhurandhar 2 Praise
Celebrities
Rajpal Yadav Says He Is ‘Very Happy’ As Salman Khan Backs Him Over Viral Saurabh Dwivedi Roast
Rajpal Yadav Says He Is ‘Very Happy’ As Salman Khan Backs Him Over Viral Saurabh Dwivedi Roast
Celebrities
Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silence’ Over Dhurandhar 2: ‘Internet Reading Too Much Into It’
Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silence’ Over Dhurandhar 2: ‘Internet Reading Too Much Into It’
Celebrities
Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Online: Maharashtra Cyber Cracks Down On Telegram Groups Selling Pirated Copies
Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Online: Maharashtra Cyber Cracks Down On Telegram Groups Selling Pirated Copies
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump & Iran Agree to 14-Day Truce, Oil Prices Crash 15%
Ceasefire Momentum: China’s Role, Iran’s Stand, and Shifting Global Power
Ceasefire Update: Iran Claims Victory as Ceasefire Sparks Mixed Global Reactions
War Update: US Claims Ceasefire Win as Iran Agrees to Open Strait, Israel Unhappy
Breaking News: Donald Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
Dr. R. Balasubramaniam
OPINION | Inside Mission Karmayogi: The Reform Redefining India’s Civil Services After Five Years
Opinion
Embed widget