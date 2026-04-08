'Always Prepared For National Awards’: Aditya Dhar Responds To Dhurandhar 2 Praise

Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has found himself at the center of award season conversations. The director recently reacted to a review shared by Sankshita, the niece of veteran actor Raj Zutshi, drawing significant attention online. In the film, Raj Zutshi portrays Lt. General Shamshad Hassan, the Director General of ISI.

Sharing her thoughts, Sankshita praised both the performance and the film’s overall impact. She wrote, “@main_zutshirai Chaaachuuuu! It was wonderful to see you on screen again. ‘I’ll have to share this with someone.’ @adityadharfilms. Mr Dhar!!! What an extraordinary film! Sequels can be challenging, given the high expectations from the original, but Dhurandhar 2 has genuinely exceeded them all! You truly deserve a National Award for the remarkable legacy you’ve built!”

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Acknowledging the appreciation, Aditya Dhar reposted her message on his Instagram Stories and responded with a confident note, “Always prepared for the National Awards!” His remark quickly caught the attention of fans and industry watchers, further fueling discussions about the film’s award potential.

This is not the first time Aditya Dhar has been recognized at the national level. He previously won the National Film Award for Best Direction for Uri: The Surgical Strike at the 66th National Film Awards. The film, based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes in response to the 2016 Uri attack, also earned Vicky Kaushal the Best Actor award.

With Dhurandhar 2 receiving strong audience support and critical praise, Dhar’s latest statement signals both confidence and readiness as the film heads into the awards race.