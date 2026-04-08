Rajpal Yadav Says He Is ‘Very Happy’ As Salman Khan Backs Him Over Viral Saurabh Dwivedi Roast

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At a recent award show, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi appeared to cross what many described as a “thin line” while roasting actor Rajpal Yadav. The remark quickly sparked backlash online. Soon after, backlash followed and something that no one expected - a post on the matter from Salman Khan. Salman Khan came out in support of the actor and praised his decades-long contribution to the industry. He also appeared to respond to the journalist’s “dollar-rupee” jibe, which many felt was insulting despite being framed as a joke.

‘I’m Very Happy Today,’ Says Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav attended Ram Gopal Varma’s 64th birthday celebration, where he spoke to the media and shared that he was feeling very happy.

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“Aaj khush bhi bhot hun kyonki aaj [I am very happy today because…,” Rajpal Yadav said while talking to the media. Before he could complete his sentence, reporters finished it for him.

“Bhaijaan ne aaj apke lie… Bhai ka aapke lie message aya hai… [Salman Khan shared a post for you],” the reporters present there said.

“Haan sab pura aashirwad sath hai…[Yes, his blessings are with me],” he added.

“Aur yahan par abhi RGV sir ke birthday me aane ka saubhagya mila hai. Aur ye hamari zindagi ke aise daring director hain director, producer rahe hain jinhone mujhe comedian banaya, villain banaya, main lead banaya. Ek nahi 17-17 filme din mujhe. [I feel fortunate to be here today at RGV sir’s birthday celebration. He is such a daring director in my life — a director and producer who made me a comedian, a villain, and even a lead actor. Not just one, he gave me as many as 17 films.]”

Latest: Rajpal Yadav on megastar #SalmanKhan: "I am very happy today, our Bade Bhai's blessings are with me."



This reflects the mutual respect and decades long bond between Salman Bhai and Rajpal Yadav. This unity is what is needed pic.twitter.com/dD3pTEPpxP — Er.Sohail (@BeingSohail__) April 7, 2026

Salman Backs Rajpal Over Viral Roast Video

When Salman Khan came across the viral video of Rajpal Yadav being roasted at the award show in front of the film industry, he decided to publicly show his support for the actor.

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Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai [Rajpal brother, you have been working for 30 years and we have chosen you again and again because you know your work and you bring value. You will continue to get plenty of work, and it will come at this same dollar rate. That is the reality].”

He further added, “Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai ,dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo, dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai [And remember, sometimes things slip out in the flow of conversation. If you have to give something, keep it in mind and work with your heart. Whether the dollar goes up or down, what difference does it make? In the end, the money has to be spent in India anyway].”

Responding to the post, Rajpal Yadav expressed gratitude to Salman Khan for appreciating his work and acknowledging his long journey in the industry.

“Bhai, mere 30 saal ke safar ko sarahne ke liye bahut-bahut shukriya. Aap hamesha ek bade bhai ki tarah raasta dikhate aaye hain. Love you, Bhai, Naman! [“Brother, thank you very much for appreciating my 30-year journey. You have always guided me like an elder brother. Love you, brother. My respects!]”

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

Rajpal Yadav Defends Saurabh Dwivedi

Rajpal Yadav also released a video statement defending journalist Saurabh Dwivedi and comedian Zakir Khan. He clarified that the entire exchange at the award show was scripted and urged people not to criticise the journalist.

He said “hurting Saurabh Dwivedi is like hurting him” and described both Saurabh and Zakir as his younger brothers.

“I was lucky enough to attend the award show… There I got a chance to meet the entire industry. We danced, sang together. It was an era for skits. The atmosphere was good. Different skits were going on.”

He explained that his conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi and Zakir Khan was part of the scripted act.

“Sometimes we prepare for a scene but the scene’s real meaning gets lost. Zakir Khan and Saurabh Dwivedi are like my younger brothers. They have always showered me with love. They are our pride.”

“We artists, journalists and storytellers are always connected to each other. And Saurabh has stood in front of the auditorium to clap for us. Thank you, Saurabh. Please don’t criticise him. Don’t say negative things about him. Don’t hurt him,” he added.

Saurabh Dwivedi Roasts Rajpal Yadav

During the award show in Mumbai, Saurabh Dwivedi made a remark while addressing Rajpal Yadav on stage.

“Rajpal bhai, dollar kitna bhi upar neeche ho, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain. [Rajpal brother, no matter how much the dollar goes up or down, you will still have to return the same amount of money that you borrowed].”

Rajpal Yadav laughed it off before responding, “Masla toh sun lo ek baar, kiutne bho lautaane pade, mai to masla sunana chahta hun. [At least listen to the issue once — no matter how much I have to return, I just want to explain the matter.]”

Zakir Khan, who was also present on stage, added that the matter was sub judice and that they should avoid commenting on it further.







