Ameesha Patel, Siddharth Anand React To Zakir Khan’s ‘Bandra Se Jhu Tak’ Dhurandhar Comment

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A light‑hearted remark about the blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 sparked a surprising wave of reactions in Bollywood this week. Comedian Zakir Khan made a joke at an award show, suggesting parts of the industry were quietly jealous of the film’s success. What began as playful banter quickly turned into a lively conversation, with filmmaker Siddharth Anand and actress Ameesha Patel stepping in to respond. Their replies highlight how even humour can ignite big discussions in the film world.

Zakir Khan’s Joke at Dhurandhar 2 Success Sparks Reactions Across Bollywood

At the award show, stand‑up comedian Zakir Khan took a moment during his hosting duties to poke fun at how Bollywood reacted to the huge success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also referred to as Dhurandhar 2). The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has been a massive box office hit, breaking records in India and beyond.

In his humorous remark, Zakir said, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal dein… magar sach toh yeh hai ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai", joking that despite public praise, many were secretly burned by the film’s success. He followed with another quip: "Bomb film mein foote Lyari mein par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein," implying the reaction from parts of the industry was stronger than expected.

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Industry Responses Come In

Not everyone took the joke lightly. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, known for directing hits like Pathaan, responded on social media without naming Zakir directly. On X, he wrote, “Juhu‑Bandra peeps have given all ATBBs (all‑time blockbusters) since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution.” Many interpreted this as a pointed rebuttal to Zakir’s comments.

Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB’s since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution 😂 — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 7, 2026

Actress Ameesha Patel also reacted, urging positivity within the industry. On her X account she wrote: “DUDE‑Stop spreading NEGATIVITY! film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, SALMAN, SUNNY, HRITHIK, AJAY etc have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. Chill‑GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge.” Her comment highlighted respect for the industry’s legacy and celebrated the achievements of its biggest stars.

DUDE-Stop spreading NEGATIVITY!film industry has valued n respected DHURANDHAR!Superstars like SRK,SALMAN,SUNNY , HRITHIK,AJAY et have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits n will continue to do so👍CHILL-GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge👍 pic.twitter.com/MqOD74LH83 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 7, 2026

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Why the Joke Struck Chord

The responses underline how Dhurandhar 2 has become more than just a hit film; it’s now part of a broader cultural chat within Bollywood. Some agree with Zakir’s comedic take as a reflection of how the industry sometimes handles success, while others feel the jest crossed into negativity. Either way, the exchange shows that a single quip at an awards show can spark spirited debate among fans and film personalities alike.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its strong run in theatres, and with views from all corners of Bollywood pouring in, the conversations around the film show no signs of slowing down.