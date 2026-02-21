Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Wasn't Raped By My Father': Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Troll After Offensive Reply On X

Chinmayi Sripaada responds sharply to an abusive comment on X after speaking about child sexual abuse in India. The exchange has sparked debate online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripaada once again found herself at the centre of a heated social media debate after a post on X triggered an abusive response from a user. Known for speaking candidly on issues concerning women and society, Chinmayi’s recent comments about child sexual abuse in India led to a disturbing exchange that quickly went viral.

Her response, sharp and unfiltered, has since sparked widespread discussion online.

ALSO READ:

The Tweet That Sparked The Row

Chinmayi had written:

"Please Indians please worry about Espsteins in every building or some religious head speaking about how women should be treated.

Indian has millions of child sex offenders.

If you don't believe me - ask a girl you know when she was first goped and at what age."

Her post urged people to focus on child sexual abuse and societal attitudes toward women. However, a user named Reddy Akula replied with an abusive and deeply offensive remark directed at the singer.

Chinmayi’s Response

Replying directly, she wrote:

"No - Akula Reddy.

I wasn’t raped by my father.

But you definitely fantasise daughters getting raped by their fathers. And use that so commonly to a woman on Twitter

Shows what you are, your culture,

Your people, your society is and DEFINITELY SHOWS WHO RAISED YOU."

Her response quickly circulated online, drawing strong reactions from social media users.

Social Media Backs Chinmayi

Several X users condemned the abusive comment and voiced support for the singer. One user wrote, "Imagine the safety their family members feel with such mindset."

Another commented, "These people always bring up rape, mothers, and sisters in every conversation. What is this weird fetish?."

A third added, "You said it right, ma’am. When someone speaks filth, it only reflects their own upbringing and character."

The episode has once again ignited conversations about misogyny, online harassment and the language often directed at women on public platforms.

A Pattern Of Strong Online Reactions

This is not the first time Chinmayi has engaged in heated debates online.

Last year, a separate controversy erupted after her actor-husband Rahul Ravindran stated in an interview that it was Chinmayi’s choice whether to wear a “mangalsutra” or not. The statement was later circulated widely as an X post.

Addressing the backlash, Chinmayi clarified:

"He literally said it in some context on an interview which has become a tweet. The rage from the men calling him all sorts of abuses - I am worried for the women here truth be told."

However, that discussion also triggered personal attacks. A troll wrote:

"You couldn't save your a** when vairamuthu allegedly groped you but here you are worried for other women."

Chinmayi responded firmly:

"Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I don't have to breathe it."

The recent exchange once again highlights the hostility women, particularly those who speak about abuse, often face online. Chinmayi’s responses reflect not only personal anger but also a broader frustration with victim-blaming narratives and misogynistic attacks.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chinmayi Sripaada Bollywood Entertaiment Chinmayi Twitter Controversy Chinmayi X Post
