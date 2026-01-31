Home Alone And Schitt’s Creek Actress Catherine O’Hara Dies At 71, Fans And Stars Mourn

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy-winning actress celebrated for her unforgettable performances in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, and a host of Tim Burton films, has died at the age of 71. The Canadian star passed away on Friday at her Los Angeles home following a brief illness, her agency, Creative Artists Agency, confirmed.

Sudden Hospitalisation And Health Background

According to reports, O’Hara was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital early Friday morning in “serious” condition. Paramedics responded to a medical aid call at her Brentwood home around 4:48 a.m., a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told Page Six. She was transported to the hospital, where she later passed away.

While her exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, O’Hara’s health history included a rare congenital condition called dextrocardia with situs inversus, in which her heart and other major organs were mirrored in position. Generally, this condition does not cause symptoms or medical complications.

In May 2025, she revealed she had contracted COVID-19 while filming the Apple TV+ series The Studio but continued working despite the illness.

Tributes Pour In

Fans and fellow artists took to social media to honor O’Hara’s legacy. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Catherine O'Hara was one of the funniest performers of her generation, consistently. What a loss, and only 71 feels real unfair.”

Another added, “Simply terrible news, particularly given the rewards that the latest chapter of her celebrated comedy career was bringing her. ‘Rest in peace’ to two-time Primetime Emmy winner.”

“This is a real tragedy. What a wonderfully talented actress she was,” a third fan tweeted.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney also paid tribute, saying, “Over 5 decades of work, Catherine earned her place in the canon of Canadian comedy — from the iconic Toronto production of Godspell to SCTV to Schitt's Creek. Canada has lost a legend.”

A Career Of Unforgettable Roles

Born on March 4, 1954, in Toronto, Ontario, Catherine O’Hara rose to fame with the Canadian sketch series SCTV (1976–1984), where she delivered iconic impressions of celebrities like Lucille Ball, Katharine Hepburn, and Tammy Faye Bakker.

She became internationally known for her collaborations with Tim Burton, including Beetlejuice (1988) as Delia Deetz, The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993, voice of Sally), and Frankenweenie (2012, multiple voice roles). O’Hara also starred in Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries, such as Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), A Mighty Wind (2003), and For Your Consideration (2006), earning the National Board of Review Award for her supporting role in the latter.

Her most acclaimed recent role was Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020), earning her two Primetime Emmys (2019, 2020) and a Golden Globe (2020). Other notable credits include Home Alone (1990) as Kate McCallister, After Hours (1985), Heartburn (1986), Argylle (2024), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), and voice work in The Wild Robot (2024) and Elemental (2023).

Her Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin paid a heartfelt tribute: “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later.”

Legacy And Late Career Highlights

O’Hara experienced a career resurgence with Schitt’s Creek, a series that became a global hit during the Covid lockdowns. The show chronicled the Rose family’s abrupt fall from wealth and forced relocation to a small-town motel.

In a statement to Variety, Christopher Guest expressed his devastation: “We have lost one of the comic giants of our age.” O’Hara’s collaborations with Eugene Levy and Guest cemented her as a defining figure in mockumentary comedy.

She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke. Her contributions to comedy, film, and television will be remembered for generations.