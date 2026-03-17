UPSC Warns Civil Services Toppers: Social Media ‘Showcasing’ Could Harm Professional Integrity

The Union Public Service Commission has cautioned candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Examination against using social media in ways that may appear self-promotional or misleading. The Commission has also advised them not to allow their achievements to be used for commercial endorsements.

According to officials, while such advisories are issued every year, the latest one is more comprehensive. It places a stronger focus on responsible use of digital platforms and discourages involvement in promotional or branding activities.

Concerns Over Coaching Promotions and Online Branding

Officials highlighted that after the declaration of results, several coaching institutes often claim successful candidates as their own, using their names and images for publicity. Additionally, the Commission has received complaints in recent times about officers using social media for self-promotion and personal branding.

“You are entering a service that demands impartiality, integrity and restraint in public conduct. It is therefore prudent to maintain professional distance from commercial/ institutional endorsements, and to ensure that your achievements are not used for private gain or publicity,” said the advisory.

Clear Guidelines on Responsible Social Media Use

The advisory outlines detailed expectations from selected candidates, stressing that their online presence reflects not just on them but also on the services they represent.

Additionally, the social media policy guidelines state,"The Academy in its curriculum promotes the use of technology and AI for improving the speed and quality of services delivered to the citizens. In this context the Academy also encourages the ethical and productive use of technology and gadgets by the probationers for accessing and processing information for effective Learning outcomes. While social media may pervade several aspects of life, and the Academy too recognizes the value of social media and digital platforms in effective administration at an institutional level, any kind of social media that promotes self is strongly discouraged

Comments and any posts made or facilitated by you on social media will also reflect on the service. Therefore, you should remain mindful, even at this stage, of avoiding posts that would or could defame the service or its members. Be diligent and judicious about posting content that could be considered unprofessional or inappropriate for an officer/ member of service.

One should, in particular, refrain from impulsively posting statements on social media. Pause and reflect on the possible impact of what you are going to post. Rather, it is advisable to avoid posting any content lest it may lead to misinterpretation at an individual/ institutional level."

Complaints Prompt Stronger Stand

The Commission’s stricter stance comes after multiple complaints over the past two years regarding officers posting content that does not align with the dignity of their positions. Authorities have also taken action in some cases, including writing to state governments and blocking certain accounts.

“Over the last two years, the Commission has received numerous complaints of officers using social media to post content that is not aligned with the institution or the office they represent. Government officers in such posts cannot function as influencers and promote brands. The Commission has written to the state governments in such cases and blocked the accounts,” an official said who did not want to be named.

CSE 2025 Results Announced

On March 6, the Commission announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, recommending 958 candidates 659 men and 299 women for various services. The number was slightly lower compared to 1,009 selections last year and 1,016 the year before.

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