Bigg Boss 2026: Six Editions To Air Simultaneously, Salman Khan, Mohanlal, And More To Host

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss 2026 launches six simultaneous regional editions.

Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Sourav Ganguly confirmed as regional hosts.

JioHotstar streams all, building on 2025's record viewership.

The countdown to Bigg Boss 2026 has begun, with the hit reality franchise gearing up for its biggest season to date. Scheduled to premiere in September 2026, the show is set to expand on an unprecedented scale, with six regional editions launching simultaneously. This marks the largest rollout in the history of the franchise, as audiences across India will be able to watch the show in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

Who Will Host All Six Editions Of Bigg Boss 2026?

The Hindi edition will once again be hosted by Salman Khan, while Mohanlal returns as the face of the Malayalam version. Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly will host the Bengali edition, making his debut with the Bigg Boss franchise. Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep will front the Kannada edition, Nagarjuna will host the Telugu version, and Vijay Sethupathi will take charge of the Tamil edition.

All six editions will begin airing from September 2026 across the JioHotstar television network and on JioHotstar. The addition of Sourav Ganguly further strengthens the franchise's star power as Bigg Boss prepares for its most ambitious expansion yet.

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Bigg Boss Recorded Massive Viewership In 2025

According to JioHotstar, the Bigg Boss franchise attracted 500 million views in 2025 and generated more than 438 billion viewing minutes. Across its six language editions, the show recorded 47 per cent year-on-year growth, alongside strong audience engagement.

JioStar Highlights Franchise's Continued Growth

Mahesh Shetty, Head – Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, said that Bigg Boss has consistently reinvented itself over the past two decades, expanding its scale, audience participation and cultural impact with every season. He added that this festive season marks the franchise's biggest milestone yet, with six language editions launching simultaneously.

Bhaskar Ramesh, Head – Entertainment Sales, Digital, JioStar, said that during the festive season, when viewers' attention is spread across multiple entertainment options, Bigg Boss continues to emerge as a major attraction. He added that the franchise also provides brands with a unique platform where content, culture and commerce come together.

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JioHotstar also revealed that viewers cast 9.32 billion votes on the platform in 2025. The Hindi edition crossed 200 million views, while the South Indian editions collectively attracted more than 300 million views, reflecting the franchise's widespread popularity across regional markets.