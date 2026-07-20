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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPrakash Raj Waves Indian Constitution At CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March; Hema Malini Calls For Dialogue

Prakash Raj Waves Indian Constitution At CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March; Hema Malini Calls For Dialogue

CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence on Monday and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands amid the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Prakash Raj waved Constitution at CJP's Parliament march.
  • BJP MP Hema Malini urged dialogue instead of prolonged protests.
  • CJP representatives submitted NEET-UG demands to Union Minister Nadda.

Actor Prakash Raj joined the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday before participating in the political movement’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi on Monday. During the march towards Parliament, Raj was seen holding and waving a copy of the Indian Constitution after addressing protesters. On the other hand, BJP MP and actor Hema Malini responded to questions about the protests, saying the issue should be resolved through dialogue rather than protests.

Prakash Raj Waves Constitution During March

A video from the march, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Prakash Raj waving a copy of the Indian Constitution as protesters chant “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long Live the Revolution). The visuals also show a CJP supporter carrying a portrait of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was also seen sitting next to the actor during the march.

Hema Malini Calls For Dialogue

Speaking to reporters during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday, BJP MP Hema Malini urged protesters to resolve the issue through discussions. She said the Central government has consistently worked for the welfare of students and the country’s education system.

ALSO READ| Richa Chadha Backs Those Demanding ‘Education, Jobs, Clean Air’; Rejects ‘Anti-National’ Label

“If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won’t achieve anything. As for the country’s youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work. Given that, these protests make no sense. I would only say that this issue should be resolved through dialogue,” she said.

CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March

The CJP organised the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday after holding a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for several days.

During the march, CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence and submitted a memorandum listing three key demands related to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the ongoing protests.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CJP Protest, Says 'You Cannot Arm-Twist The Government' Over Whom To Sack

According to Saurav Das, Nadda assured the delegation that their demands would be discussed “internally” with the government leadership. He also reportedly assured them that there would be no further crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar or nearby areas.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who claims he is under “illegal detention” at Safdarjung Hospital, has continued his hunger strike. He had earlier said he would end it only if the government publicly acknowledged failures in the education system or if Members of Parliament agreed to raise the issue for discussion in the House.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' march organized by the Cockroach Janata Party?

Actor Prakash Raj joined the march, waving a copy of the Indian Constitution. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other supporters also participated.

What was BJP MP Hema Malini's opinion on the ongoing protests?

Hema Malini stated that issues should be resolved through dialogue, not protests. She believes the Modi government has consistently worked for students and the education system.

What demands did CJP representatives present to Union Minister JP Nadda?

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka submitted a memorandum with three key demands regarding the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and ongoing protests. Nadda assured them of internal discussions.

What are the demands of activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk demands that the government publicly acknowledge failures in the education system. Alternatively, he wants Members of Parliament to agree to discuss the issue in the House.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Jantar Mantar Prakash Raj CJP Chalo Sansad
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