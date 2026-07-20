Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Prakash Raj waved Constitution at CJP's Parliament march.

BJP MP Hema Malini urged dialogue instead of prolonged protests.

CJP representatives submitted NEET-UG demands to Union Minister Nadda.

Actor Prakash Raj joined the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday before participating in the political movement’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi on Monday. During the march towards Parliament, Raj was seen holding and waving a copy of the Indian Constitution after addressing protesters. On the other hand, BJP MP and actor Hema Malini responded to questions about the protests, saying the issue should be resolved through dialogue rather than protests.

Prakash Raj Waves Constitution During March

A video from the march, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Prakash Raj waving a copy of the Indian Constitution as protesters chant “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long Live the Revolution). The visuals also show a CJP supporter carrying a portrait of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was also seen sitting next to the actor during the march.

VIDEO | Delhi: Actor-activist Prakash Raj joins Cockroach Janta Party protest, waves constitution to loud cheers from protesters.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/kSkzytVyCR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026

Hema Malini Calls For Dialogue

Speaking to reporters during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday, BJP MP Hema Malini urged protesters to resolve the issue through discussions. She said the Central government has consistently worked for the welfare of students and the country’s education system.

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“If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won’t achieve anything. As for the country’s youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work. Given that, these protests make no sense. I would only say that this issue should be resolved through dialogue,” she said.

#WATCH | Monsoon session of Parliament | Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini says, “If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them… pic.twitter.com/4HQqf90fqk — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ March

The CJP organised the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday after holding a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for several days.

During the march, CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence and submitted a memorandum listing three key demands related to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the ongoing protests.

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According to Saurav Das, Nadda assured the delegation that their demands would be discussed “internally” with the government leadership. He also reportedly assured them that there would be no further crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar or nearby areas.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who claims he is under “illegal detention” at Safdarjung Hospital, has continued his hunger strike. He had earlier said he would end it only if the government publicly acknowledged failures in the education system or if Members of Parliament agreed to raise the issue for discussion in the House.