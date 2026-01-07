Bharti Singh Returns To Work Two Weeks After Welcoming Second Son Kaju

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Stand up star Bharti Singh is back to work just two weeks after giving birth to her second son, whom she fondly calls Kaju.

Bharti was seen at the shoot location for the third season of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.” In the clip, she is seen posing for the paparazzis before stepping into the set.

She was heard telling the shutterbugs: “Yes, Kaju has come. We thought Kishmish (girl) would come. Kaju is at home.”

When a cameraperson quipped that she should have a baby girl too, Bharti in her own comedic style said: “Yehi karti rahun. Shooting bhi toh hoti hai.”

She then went on to distribute sweets to the paparazzis and said that they all have become “mamus” and should bless Kaju.

It was on December 19, when Bharti welcomed her second baby with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She in her vlog had shared that her water broke unexpectedly early in the morning, prompting an immediate hospital visit.

They also have a three-year-old son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, fondly called as Gola, whom they welcomed in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after they dated for a few years.

Bharti has participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In 2019, she appeared on Khatra Khatra Khatra, a show conceptualised by her with husband Haarsh.

Talking about Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited, it is hosted by Bharti and Harpal Singh Sokhi. The third season features participants cooking dishes with particular criteria assigned. The pairs with the most accurate delicacy receive stars from Sokhi.

Contestants who are seen in the show include names such as Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena.

