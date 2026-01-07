Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBharti Singh Returns To Work Two Weeks After Welcoming Second Son Kaju

Bharti Singh Returns To Work Two Weeks After Welcoming Second Son Kaju

Comedian Bharti Singh resumes shooting for Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited 3 just two weeks after welcoming her second son Kaju with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Stand up star Bharti Singh is back to work just two weeks after giving birth to her second son, whom she fondly calls Kaju.

Bharti was seen at the shoot location for the third season of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.” In the clip, she is seen posing for the paparazzis before stepping into the set.

She was heard telling the shutterbugs: “Yes, Kaju has come. We thought Kishmish (girl) would come. Kaju is at home.”

When a cameraperson quipped that she should have a baby girl too, Bharti in her own comedic style said: “Yehi karti rahun. Shooting bhi toh hoti hai.”

She then went on to distribute sweets to the paparazzis and said that they all have become “mamus” and should bless Kaju.

It was on December 19, when Bharti welcomed her second baby with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She in her vlog had shared that her water broke unexpectedly early in the morning, prompting an immediate hospital visit.

They also have a three-year-old son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, fondly called as Gola, whom they welcomed in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after they dated for a few years.

Bharti has participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. In 2019, she appeared on Khatra Khatra Khatra, a show conceptualised by her with husband Haarsh.

Talking about Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited, it is hosted by Bharti and Harpal Singh Sokhi. The third season features participants cooking dishes with particular criteria assigned. The pairs with the most accurate delicacy receive stars from Sokhi.

Contestants who are seen in the show include names such as Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Bharti Singh Baby Bharti Singh Second Son Kaju Bharti Singh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Turkman Gate Case: First Pictures Of Accused Surface; Kasif, Kaif, Arib, Adnan & Sameer Arrested
Turkman Gate Case: First Pictures Of Accused Surface; Kasif, Kaif, Arib, Adnan & Sameer Arrested
Cities
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
Fadnavis Cracks Down On BJP’s Local Tie-Ups With Congress, Orders Disciplinary Action
World
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela
World
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
PM Modi Dials Netanyahu, Exchanges New Year Greetings, Reaffirms India-Israel Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Delhi News: FIR Registered Over Objectionable Slogans at JNU, University to Expel Involved Students
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget