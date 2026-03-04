Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVeteran Actor Vijay Crishna, Known For His Role In ‘Devdas’, Dies At 81

Veteran Actor Vijay Crishna, Known For His Role In ‘Devdas’, Dies At 81

Vijay Crishna was widely recognised for his portrayal of Narayan Mukherjee in Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film, he played the strict father of Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, best known for portraying Shah Rukh Khan’s stern father Narayan Mukherjee in the 2002 film Devdas, has died at the age of 81. The news of his passing was shared by actor Lilette Dubey through an emotional social media post, leaving members of the theatre and film community saddened. Crishna was widely respected not only for his work in cinema but also for his long association with Indian theatre, where he spent more than two decades performing and collaborating with fellow artists.

Lilette Dubey’s Emotional Tribute

Actor Lilette Dubey confirmed Vijay Crishna's death through a heartfelt message on social media. Sharing photographs of the late actor, she described him as a beloved member of their theatre family for over 25 years.

Dubey wrote that she was “heartbroken” over his passing, recalling Crishna as an immensely talented performer and a warm personality who was loved by everyone around him. She remembered him for his charm, distinctive sense of humour and deep affection for his colleagues and friends.

A respected Actor & Theatre Personality

Vijay Crishna was widely recognised for his portrayal of Narayan Mukherjee in Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film, he played the strict father of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, delivering a performance that left a strong impression on audiences.

While he became known to many film viewers through Devdas, Crishna had long been a prominent figure in Indian theatre. Over a career spanning more than 25 years, he worked in several stage productions and earned praise for his powerful performances.

Apart from acting, Crishna had a diverse professional background. He was also known as an environmentalist and previously served as an executive director within the Godrej Group’s business operations.

His contribution to theatre and cinema earned him respect among colleagues and audiences alike. With his passing, the Indian performing arts community has lost a seasoned actor whose work spanned stage and screen, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and cherished collaborations.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Veteran Actor Vijay Crishna Vijay Crishna Who Was Vijay Crishna
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Veteran Actor Vijay Crishna, Known For His Role In ‘Devdas’, Dies At 81
Veteran Actor Vijay Crishna, Known For His Role In ‘Devdas’, Dies At 81
Celebrities
Holi 2026: From Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif, See How Your Favourite Celebs Are Ringing In The Festival
Holi 2026: From Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif, See How Your Favourite Celebs Are Ringing In The Festival
Celebrities
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams ‘Selective Patriotism’ Debate Amid Khamenei Death Reactions
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams ‘Selective Patriotism’ Debate Amid Khamenei Death Reactions
Celebrities
Holi 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan And More Celebs Spread Festive Cheer Online
Holi 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan And More Celebs Spread Festive Cheer Online
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget