Veteran Actor Vijay Crishna, Known For His Role In ‘Devdas’, Dies At 81

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, best known for portraying Shah Rukh Khan’s stern father Narayan Mukherjee in the 2002 film Devdas, has died at the age of 81. The news of his passing was shared by actor Lilette Dubey through an emotional social media post, leaving members of the theatre and film community saddened. Crishna was widely respected not only for his work in cinema but also for his long association with Indian theatre, where he spent more than two decades performing and collaborating with fellow artists.

Lilette Dubey’s Emotional Tribute

Actor Lilette Dubey confirmed Vijay Crishna's death through a heartfelt message on social media. Sharing photographs of the late actor, she described him as a beloved member of their theatre family for over 25 years.

Dubey wrote that she was “heartbroken” over his passing, recalling Crishna as an immensely talented performer and a warm personality who was loved by everyone around him. She remembered him for his charm, distinctive sense of humour and deep affection for his colleagues and friends.

A respected Actor & Theatre Personality

Vijay Crishna was widely recognised for his portrayal of Narayan Mukherjee in Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film, he played the strict father of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, delivering a performance that left a strong impression on audiences.

While he became known to many film viewers through Devdas, Crishna had long been a prominent figure in Indian theatre. Over a career spanning more than 25 years, he worked in several stage productions and earned praise for his powerful performances.

Apart from acting, Crishna had a diverse professional background. He was also known as an environmentalist and previously served as an executive director within the Godrej Group’s business operations.

His contribution to theatre and cinema earned him respect among colleagues and audiences alike. With his passing, the Indian performing arts community has lost a seasoned actor whose work spanned stage and screen, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and cherished collaborations.