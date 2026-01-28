Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArijit Singh's Retirement: Singer Steps Away From Playback Singing, Not Music

Arijit Singh's Retirement: Singer Steps Away From Playback Singing, Not Music

Arijit Singh has not retired from music. The singer has stepped away from playback singing and is returning to Indian classical music while continuing his creative journey.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 04:06 PM (IST)

Popular Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh, whose voice has soundtracked love, heartbreak, and hope for over a decade, recently sent fans into a frenzy with a major career announcement. Known for timeless hits like Tum Hi Ho, Kesariya, and Channa Mereya, the singer revealed that he will no longer accept new playback singing assignments.

'I Am Calling It Off': Arijit's Retirement Announcement

Taking to Instagram with a deeply personal message, Arijit Singh addressed his listeners directly, expressing gratitude and honesty in equal measure.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners," he wrote. "I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

The post quickly went viral, triggering an emotional response from fans across the country. For many, the idea of Arijit stepping away from film music felt almost unimaginable.

About Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh's journey began in 2005 as a contestant on Fame Gurukul. His playback debut came with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 (2011), but it was Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013) that turned him into a household name.

From Channa Mereya and Agar Tum Saath Ho to Raabta, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, his voice became synonymous with love, loss and longing.

Most recently, his song Ghar Kab Aaoge from the war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, once again struck an emotional chord with listeners.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amit Bhatia (@amitbhatia1509)

A Voice That Defined A Generation

Arijit Singh's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. He first appeared on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, but his real breakthrough came years later with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 (2011).

Then came Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 (2013), a song that didn't just top charts but etched itself into the cultural memory of a generation.

From soul-stirring ballads like Channa Mereya and Agar Tum Saath Ho to chartbusters such as Raabta, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Singh consistently showcased an unmatched emotional range.

Most recently, his song Ghar Kab Aaoge from the upcoming war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, once again struck a chord with listeners.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arijit Singh Arijit Singh Retirement Arijit Singh Playback Singing Arijit Singh Music Career
