Arijit Singh’s Directorial Debut To Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Daughter Shora: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arijit Singh is shifting focus from singing to filmmaking.

He is directing and producing his directorial debut.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter and shot in London.

Release plans for the film remain undisclosed.

When reports emerged that Arijit Singh may be stepping away from playback singing, fans were left stunned. His voice has long been synonymous with modern Hindi cinema, making the news particularly emotional for music lovers. But just as quickly, curiosity took over, what’s next for the celebrated singer?

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Arijit Singh is now exploring filmmaking, and his latest project has already begun to generate intrigue.

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A New Chapter For Arijit Singh

As per the reports, Arijit Singh is not only directing but also producing the film himself. The project features Shora Siddiqui, daughter of acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a key role.

The film has reportedly been shot in London, adding an international backdrop to the narrative. While details remain under wraps, the creative control clearly lies with Arijit.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It's a concept that Arijit had in mind, and he thought it's best to make it and back it himself, so that the creative freedom lies with him, which is extremely important for a creative artist.”

A Story Rooted In Contrasts

As the characters move through their individual paths, the film delves into how environment and opportunity influence decisions, ambitions, and even moral outlooks. It offers a layered perspective, almost like observing three distinct lives from above.

At its heart, the film reflects the stark contrasts that exist in society, particularly within urban settings, where different realities often coexist side by side.

Release Plans Still Uncertain

For now, there is no clarity on how the film will be released. Whether Arijit Singh will continue to independently back the project or collaborate with a major production house remains unknown.

A source said to Bollywood Hungama "We don't know as of now. Right now, he is backing it, that's all I can say, but you never know what will happen in the future.”

With reports pointing to a bold creative shift, this new chapter could mark a defining turn in Arijit Singh’s artistic journey.