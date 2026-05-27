Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Moves Court To Access EPF For Karisma Kapoor’s Children’s Education

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dispute over Sunjay Kapur's estate involves multiple family members.

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to access her husband’s Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. She has requested access so she can pay the school fees and other educational expenses of Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay’s children with his ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued a formal notice on Priya’s application.

According to reports, the matter was heard on May 26, 2026. In the petition, Priya has asked for clarification and partial modification of an interim injunction passed on April 30 by a coordinate bench. That earlier order had frozen Sunjay Kapur’s large estate because of the ongoing inheritance dispute.

Request Made For Children’s Education Expenses

As part of the latest plea, Priya has requested changes in clauses of the April 30 order. The earlier ruling had put restrictions on the liquidation, transfer, or use of Sunjay Kapur’s personal assets and corporate holdings. However, it had also left limited room for essential family-related responsibilities.

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Priya has now asked the court for clear permission to withdraw funds only from the late industrialist’s provident fund, specifically for Samaira and Kiaan’s education. Her legal team told the court that the money would be used strictly for school fees and related academic expenses.

Who is Priya Kapur?

Priya Sachdev Kapur is an entrepreneur and former model. She married Sunjay Kapur in 2017, and the couple had been together until his death in 2025. Priya has often stayed away from public attention, but has remained closely linked with the Kapur family and its business matters.

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Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Estate

The dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s reported Rs 30,000 crore estate continues to involve several family members, including Priya Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s children and Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur. After Sunjay’s death in June 2025, the High Court froze his domestic assets after objections were raised over a disputed 2025 will, which some family members allegedly claimed was forged due to digital and text-related errors.

In a parallel legal proceeding, Rani Kapur has also sought the dissolution of the family trust and accused Priya of using her health-related weakness to gain control over corporate matters. The case is currently being mediated under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India by former Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud.