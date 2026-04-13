Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bigg Boss 19 contestant confirms Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar relationship ended.

Couple gained attention in 2019, strengthened bond on Bigg Boss.

Wedding plans were announced, but recent absence sparked breakup rumours.

Fellow contestant expresses sadness, wishes both find good partners.

Bigg Boss 19 fans who rooted for the sweet, long‑term couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are now facing a heartbreaking reality. After months of marriage talks and public promises of a wedding, reports of a split gained strength and now their fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand has finally added her voice to the story, confirming that the relationship has come to an end.

Kunickaa Breaks The News

Kunickaa Sadanand, who shared the Bigg Boss 19 house with both Awez and Nagma, spoke about the breakup in an interview with Telly Masala. Asked about the rumours, she said: “It is very emotional because dono ke saath mera bohot accha connection tha. Dono ko main bohot pyaar karti hoon.” [It is very emotional because I had a good connection with both of them. I loved both of them a lot.]

She added that she knew how much the two had supported each other over the years. Referring to any possible reconciliation, Kunickaa said, “So, I wish ki ho sakta hai agar kuch sulah ho jaaye ya kuch ho jaaye. Jo bhi ho. Agar nahi bhi ho, dono ko acche partner mile kyuki unhe mile the aur shayad destiny nahi chahti thi. But I hope they find good partners.” [So, I wish that maybe they can reconcile or work things out somehow, whatever happens. And even if they do not, I hope both of them find good partners.]

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From Bigg Boss Romance To Breakup

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar first drew attention around 2019 through their social‑media videos and chemistry, and later walked into Bigg Boss 19 as a confirmed couple. Inside the house, their bond grew stronger, and Awez even proposed to Nagma in a moment that became one of the season’s most talked‑about scenes.

Soon after leaving the show, Nagma revealed plans for a wedding with Awez, telling media that they were preparing for a big ceremony in 2026. However, the mood changed when Nagma was absent from Awez’s recent birthday celebration, sparking breakup rumours. At the party, Awez told Telly Masala, “Iske baare mein hum achhe se baith ke ekdum pyaare se baat karenge, kyunki bohat saari baatein hain, bataunga aapko.” (We will sit down and talk about this properly and lovingly, because there is a lot to discuss, I will tell you everything.)

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What Fans Are Saying

Fans who once saw Awez and Nagma as a real‑life fairytale couple are now divided, with some expressing sadness and others supporting their decision to part ways. With both Kunickaa’s emotional comments and Awez’s careful hints, it seems the breakup has been tough for everyone close to them, especially because their journey together spanned over a decade of on‑and‑off love.