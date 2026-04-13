Ranveer Allahbadia Spotted With Girlfriend After 'Terrible Breakup' With Nikki Sharma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia confirmed relationship status at IPL.

He referred to Juhi Bhatt as his girlfriend at stadium.

Rumors about Ranveer and Juhi circulated since Diwali 2025.

Juhi Bhatt is an actor, dancer, and digital creator.

Just when speculation around his personal life was beginning to settle, Ranveer Allahbadia has set social media abuzz once again. The popular YouTuber and podcaster, widely recognised as BeerBiceps, appears to have confirmed his relationship status in the most unexpected way.

Spotted at the high-voltage IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12, Ranveer’s candid moment has now gone viral, leaving little room for doubt.

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A Viral Moment Outside Wankhede Stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

A video circulating online captures Ranveer Allahbadia arriving at Wankhede Stadium alongside Juhi Bhatt. As the two made their way inside, paps approached him for a selfie. Politely declining, Ranveer responded, “Girlfriend ke saath hoon (I am with my girlfriend)”, unintentionally confirming what many had long suspected.

Juhi, walking beside him, appeared cheerful as the duo hurried into the stadium. Soon after, glimpses of them enjoying the MI vs RCB match from the stands began surfacing across social media platforms. Their coordinated outfits also caught the attention of fans, further fuelling online chatter.

From Rumours To Confirmations

Whispers about Ranveer and Juhi’s relationship have been circulating since Diwali 2025. At the time, eagle-eyed followers noticed striking similarities in photos shared by both, particularly featuring identical rangoli designs. While neither addressed the speculation then, this recent public appearance and Ranveer’s spontaneous remark, now serves as the clearest indication of their relationship.

Who Is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is a Mumbai-based actor, dancer, and digital creator steadily building her presence in the fashion and lifestyle space. With over 468K followers on Instagram, she has carved a niche through engaging content and collaborations.

Trained in Kathak and contemporary dance, Juhi transitioned into acting after working in film marketing. She has appeared in the web series Tumse Na Ho Paayega, featured in FilterCopy videos, and made a special appearance in the song Ve Fukrey from Fukrey 3. Additionally, she was seen in the paranormal series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, starring Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin.

Past Relationship And Breakup Buzz

Before being linked to Juhi Bhatt, Ranveer Allahbadia was reportedly in a relationship with actor Nikki Sharma. However, breakup rumours gained traction after he unfollowed her on Instagram. He later mentioned experiencing a “terrible breakup” during a conversation with Raghav Juyal, leading many to believe he was referring to Nikki.