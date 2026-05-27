Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB secured IPL 2026 final berth defeating Gujarat Titans.

Virat Kohli shared a victory hug with Anushka Sharma.

Captain Patidar's unbeaten 93 led RCB's strong batting.

RCB bowlers defended 254/5 to seal the win.

It was celebration time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night as they booked their spot in the IPL 2026 final with a 92-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium. Joining the celebrations from the stands was Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli made sure to share the moment with her. He walked over for a hug after the match, and a video of the moment is now all over social media.

Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma

The now-viral video opens to show Virat walking towards the stands soon after entering the finals. After briefly greeting a few people, he finally reached Anushka and hugged her as the two celebrated RCB’s big win together. They were also seen chatting animatedly before Virat went back again.

In another video doing the rounds on social media, Virat can be seen speaking to Anushka from the field before heading back.

Look at how joyfully Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are chatting with each other during the match—the guy has won not only the match but his wife's heart as well!

❤️ pic.twitter.com/xlyVUArIzm — Dhakadcrex11 (@chill_guys22) May 27, 2026

As expected, fans couldn’t stop talking about the sweet moment. One social media user wrote, “Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman.” Another commented, “They both are soulmates for real.” A third wrote, “Anushka Sharma’s reaction was every RCB fan last night.”

After the match, Virat and Anushka were also spotted leaving Dharamsala Airport together. The couple chose matching outfits - white T-shirts, black jeans and blue shirts.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Dharamshala airport. pic.twitter.com/9cWeTExsKY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2026

IPL 2026: RCB vs GT

RCB booked their spot in the IPL 2026 final with a commanding 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala. Leading from the front, captain Rajat Patidar smashed an unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, with Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya providing solid support. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy then made early breakthroughs as RCB successfully defended 254/5 to continue their title defence.