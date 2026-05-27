RCB secured a spot in the IPL 2026 final with a decisive 92-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala.
WATCH: Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma After RCB Enter IPL 2026 Final; Spotted Leaving Dharamsala
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated RCB’s entry into the IPL 2026 final with a warm hug at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium.
- RCB secured IPL 2026 final berth defeating Gujarat Titans.
- Virat Kohli shared a victory hug with Anushka Sharma.
- Captain Patidar's unbeaten 93 led RCB's strong batting.
- RCB bowlers defended 254/5 to seal the win.
It was celebration time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night as they booked their spot in the IPL 2026 final with a 92-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium. Joining the celebrations from the stands was Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli made sure to share the moment with her. He walked over for a hug after the match, and a video of the moment is now all over social media.
Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma
The now-viral video opens to show Virat walking towards the stands soon after entering the finals. After briefly greeting a few people, he finally reached Anushka and hugged her as the two celebrated RCB’s big win together. They were also seen chatting animatedly before Virat went back again.
Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman 🫰❣️#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/3lJoBOfsur— Arohi Shukla (@arohishukl50402) May 27, 2026
In another video doing the rounds on social media, Virat can be seen speaking to Anushka from the field before heading back.
Look at how joyfully Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are chatting with each other during the match—the guy has won not only the match but his wife's heart as well!— Dhakadcrex11 (@chill_guys22) May 27, 2026
❤️ pic.twitter.com/xlyVUArIzm
As expected, fans couldn’t stop talking about the sweet moment. One social media user wrote, “Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman.” Another commented, “They both are soulmates for real.” A third wrote, “Anushka Sharma’s reaction was every RCB fan last night.”
After the match, Virat and Anushka were also spotted leaving Dharamsala Airport together. The couple chose matching outfits - white T-shirts, black jeans and blue shirts.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Dharamshala airport. pic.twitter.com/9cWeTExsKY— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2026
IPL 2026: RCB vs GT
RCB booked their spot in the IPL 2026 final with a commanding 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala. Leading from the front, captain Rajat Patidar smashed an unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, with Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya providing solid support. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy then made early breakthroughs as RCB successfully defended 254/5 to continue their title defence.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) perform in their recent match?
Who were the key performers for RCB in the match against Gujarat Titans?
Captain Rajat Patidar led the charge with an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls, supported by Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy took early wickets.
What was Virat Kohli's interaction with Anushka Sharma after the match?
Virat Kohli shared a hug with Anushka Sharma in the stands after the match to celebrate RCB's win. They were also seen chatting animatedly.
How did fans react to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's moment?
Fans reacted positively, with comments praising their bond and calling them soulmates. Anushka's reaction was likened to that of a typical RCB fan.