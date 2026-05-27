Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma After RCB Enter IPL 2026 Final; Spotted Leaving Dharamsala

WATCH: Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma After RCB Enter IPL 2026 Final; Spotted Leaving Dharamsala

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated RCB’s entry into the IPL 2026 final with a warm hug at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 May 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB secured IPL 2026 final berth defeating Gujarat Titans.
  • Virat Kohli shared a victory hug with Anushka Sharma.
  • Captain Patidar's unbeaten 93 led RCB's strong batting.
  • RCB bowlers defended 254/5 to seal the win.

It was celebration time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night as they booked their spot in the IPL 2026 final with a 92-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium. Joining the celebrations from the stands was Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli made sure to share the moment with her. He walked over for a hug after the match, and a video of the moment is now all over social media.

Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma

The now-viral video opens to show Virat walking towards the stands soon after entering the finals. After briefly greeting a few people, he finally reached Anushka and hugged her as the two celebrated RCB’s big win together. They were also seen chatting animatedly before Virat went back again. 

In another video doing the rounds on social media, Virat can be seen speaking to Anushka from the field before heading back.

As expected, fans couldn’t stop talking about the sweet moment. One social media user wrote, “Beside every strong man, there is a strong woman.” Another commented, “They both are soulmates for real.” A third wrote, “Anushka Sharma’s reaction was every RCB fan last night.”

After the match, Virat and Anushka were also spotted leaving Dharamsala Airport together. The couple chose matching outfits - white T-shirts, black jeans and blue shirts.

IPL 2026: RCB vs GT

RCB booked their spot in the IPL 2026 final with a commanding 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala. Leading from the front, captain Rajat Patidar smashed an unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, with Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya providing solid support. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy then made early breakthroughs as RCB successfully defended 254/5 to continue their title defence.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) perform in their recent match?

RCB secured a spot in the IPL 2026 final with a decisive 92-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala.

Who were the key performers for RCB in the match against Gujarat Titans?

Captain Rajat Patidar led the charge with an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls, supported by Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy took early wickets.

What was Virat Kohli's interaction with Anushka Sharma after the match?

Virat Kohli shared a hug with Anushka Sharma in the stands after the match to celebrate RCB's win. They were also seen chatting animatedly.

How did fans react to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's moment?

Fans reacted positively, with comments praising their bond and calling them soulmates. Anushka's reaction was likened to that of a typical RCB fan.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 May 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma ENtertainment News IPL 2026 RCB VS GT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
WATCH: Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma After RCB Enter IPL 2026 Final; Spotted Leaving Dharamsala
WATCH: Virat Kohli Hugs Anushka Sharma After RCB Enter IPL 2026 Final; Spotted Leaving Dharamsala
Celebrities
Dan Greaney, ‘The Simpsons’ Writer Behind Trump Prediction, Announces 2028 Presidential Run
Dan Greaney, ‘The Simpsons’ Writer Behind Trump Prediction, Announces 2028 Presidential Run
Celebrities
Who Is Sandip Patel? Indian-Origin Producer Earns Cannes 2026 Attention With Eric Roberts’ ‘Holy Father’
Who Is Sandip Patel? Indian-Origin Producer Earns Cannes 2026 Attention With Eric Roberts’ ‘Holy Father’
Celebrities
Dhurandhar Production Designer Allegedly Spiked Woman’s Drink, Sexually Assaulted Her; FIR Filed
Dhurandhar Production Designer Allegedly Spiked Woman’s Drink, Sexually Assaulted Her; FIR Filed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump to Hold Crucial White House Meeting on Iran Strategy Amid Rising West Asia Tensions
US-Iran Conflict: Iran Claims MQ-9 Drone Downed Near Gulf as US-Iran Tensions Escalate After Ceasefire
Breaking: UP Toll Music Drive, Viral Assaults and Deadly Road Mishaps Spark Safety Concerns Nationwide
Delhi Crime: Teen Shot Outside Amar Colony Restaurant After Argument, Police Hunt Attackers Urgent.
Karnataka CM Buzz: Siddaramaiah Exit Speculation Grows, DK Shivakumar May Take Charge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget