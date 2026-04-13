Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,' Shreya Ghoshal Pays Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle At London Concert

'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,' Shreya Ghoshal Pays Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle At London Concert

Shreya Ghoshal paid a heartfelt tribute to late singer Asha Bhosle at London’s O2 during her Unstoppable world tour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fans praised Ghoshal's tribute, calling it heartfelt and beautiful.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, also widely known as “Asha Tai”, passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after facing chest infection and exhaustion. Her passing has left the entire music and entertainment industry in shock. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, often praised for having a voice similar to Lata and Asha, is currently on her Unstoppable world tour, where she paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer.

Shreya's Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle 

During her recent concert at the O2 in London, Shreya paid tribute to Asha Bhosle by singing her iconic songs like Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani. As she performed, photos and videos of Asha Bhosle were displayed in the background, making the moment even more emotional. A video from the concert is now going viral, showing the audience cheering and singing along with her.

ALSO READ | Satish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Get Emotional Remembering Him

Fans across the Internet have been showering Shreya with love and praise.

One user commented, “She is the only elite singer who can resonate with Lata ji and Asha ji.” Another wrote, “Only she can do justice to both Lata ji and Asha ji.” Others called the tribute “beautiful” and even requested her to release an unplugged version of the performance on Spotify.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sayani B (@saa.ya.ni)

Shreya Mourns Singer’s Death

Shreya took to her Instagram and mourned the death of the legendary singer. She posted a few pictures of Asha Bhosle and wrote, “Today, we lost a voice that defined generations… a spirit that redefined music itself. Asha Bhosle ji wasn’t just legendary, she was limitless”.

ALSO READ | Misunderstanding With Shah Rukh Khan Cost Rajpal Yadav His Role In Om Shanti Om

She further added, “I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility… The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal. From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could for our musical soul. I feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed her greatness in my lifetime. Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched. Rest in music, Asha tai. Your legacy will never fade.”

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Shreya Ghoshal post on Instagram to mourn Asha Bhosle?

Shreya Ghoshal posted pictures of Asha Bhosle on Instagram, calling her a voice that defined generations and a spirit that redefined music. She expressed awe at Bhosle's versatility and legacy.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreya Ghoshal Asha Bhosle Funeral Asha Bhosle Last Rites Asha Bhosle Demise
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kunickaa Sadanand Confirms Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar's Breakup Says 'Hope They Find Good Partners'
Kunickaa Sadanand Confirms Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar's Breakup Says 'Hope They Find Good Partners'
Celebrities
'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,' Shreya Ghoshal Pays Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle At London Concert
'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,' Shreya Ghoshal Pays 'ssha Bhosle At London Concert
Celebrities
Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Mortal Remains Taken For Antim Yatra, Final Journey Begins
Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Mortal Remains Taken For Antim Yatra, Final Journey Begins
Celebrities
Who Survives Asha Bhosle? Son Anand, Granddaughter Zanai And Siblings Meena, Usha, Hridaynath
Who Survives Asha Bhosle? Son Anand, Granddaughter Zanai And Siblings Meena, Usha, Hridaynath
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget