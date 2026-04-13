'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,' Shreya Ghoshal Pays Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle At London Concert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans praised Ghoshal's tribute, calling it heartfelt and beautiful.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, also widely known as “Asha Tai”, passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after facing chest infection and exhaustion. Her passing has left the entire music and entertainment industry in shock. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, often praised for having a voice similar to Lata and Asha, is currently on her Unstoppable world tour, where she paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer.

Shreya's Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle

During her recent concert at the O2 in London, Shreya paid tribute to Asha Bhosle by singing her iconic songs like Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani. As she performed, photos and videos of Asha Bhosle were displayed in the background, making the moment even more emotional. A video from the concert is now going viral, showing the audience cheering and singing along with her.

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Fans across the Internet have been showering Shreya with love and praise.

One user commented, “She is the only elite singer who can resonate with Lata ji and Asha ji.” Another wrote, “Only she can do justice to both Lata ji and Asha ji.” Others called the tribute “beautiful” and even requested her to release an unplugged version of the performance on Spotify.

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Shreya Mourns Singer’s Death

Shreya took to her Instagram and mourned the death of the legendary singer. She posted a few pictures of Asha Bhosle and wrote, “Today, we lost a voice that defined generations… a spirit that redefined music itself. Asha Bhosle ji wasn’t just legendary, she was limitless”.

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She further added, “I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility… The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal. From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could for our musical soul. I feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed her greatness in my lifetime. Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched. Rest in music, Asha tai. Your legacy will never fade.”